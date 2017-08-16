Totto Announces Official U.S. Launch

Esteemed brand introduces US market to line of innovative and functional bags and accessories

-- Totto, a leading designer of bags, accessories, and apparel that merge fashion and function, is pleased to announce its official launch in the U.S. The Totto brand has a long history of success in offering its customers quality products, as evidenced through its presence in 56 countries. US consumers can purchase Totto products today at us.totto.comThe Totto brand offers bags and accessories ideal for tweens through adults, each carefully crafted to comfortably and functionally tote all the necessities that make study, work, sports, and travel most efficient.Head to school in style with Totto's backpacks and accessories and color coordinate your favorite back-to-school essentials with matching prints and colors. Thefeatures an ergonomic backside, cushioned straps, pockets for organization. An array of prints allow you to match this backpack with theandFor college-aged students, Totto offers the. With its casual design, colorful prints, and laptop sleeve, this trendy backpack, and the matching, are the perfect companions for campus life.Carry everything needed for the day with theThis modern backpack features a removable shoe bag, food compartment, removable lumbar belt that turns into a waistpack, and laptop sleeve, making it the ideal one-stop-shop for school and after-school activities.For business professionals, Totto offers products that allows them to carry their belongings without sacrificing on functionality or design. A staple piece is the, a canvas backpack with an ergonomic back panel and straps, convenient laptop sleeve, soft pocket for delicate belongings, and an organizer.Totto's travel line includes luggage, accessories, and backpacks that make traveling easy and safe. From semi-hardshell luggage with a 360° wheel system to various duffel bags, there's something for every traveler.Totto's commitment to new and innovative products has made the brand a pioneer in functional backpacks that merge design and technology. Thethe latest addition to Totto's line, is a multifunctional smart backpack that organizes and tracks valuables, providing unparalleled protection without compromising on style. Available in December, the T-Track offers GPS locator, a USB charging port, integrated lock, ergonomic design, and more. Another product, the, features material similiar to that used in bulletproof vests, security buckles, and four hidden pockets, including one with anti-RFID technology, makes it ideal for keeping belongings safe wherever you go.To learn more about Totto and its full range of products, visit us.totto.com.Inspired by a culture of commitment to its environment, employees, partners, and customers alike, Totto is a leading brand offering bags, clothes and accessories that merge fashion and functionality to provide products that are designed to support day-to-day living while remaining on trend. Founded in 1987 in Bogota, Colombia, Totto is present in 56 countries and more than 600 locations worldwide.Heather Hewitlotus823heatherh@lotus823.com732-212-0823