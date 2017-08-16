Roxtec transits ensure safety on Mein Schiff 6

On cruise liner Mein Schiff 6 of TUI Cruises, thousands of Roxtec transits provide certified protection against fire, gas, water and electromagnetic disturbance.

Pic 1 - Roxtec_0305 - lowres

Contact

Roxtec International

***@roxtec.com Roxtec International

End

-- Co-owner Royal Caribbean and shipyard Meyer Turku in Finland continue to cooperate with Roxtec to enable the use of more plastic and composite pipes."Roxtec transits make it cost-efficient to install light-weight and long-lasting plastic pipes," says Berth Strömborg, senior superintendent of Royal Caribbean.6,065 openings for cables and pipes in decks, bulkheads and cabinets are sealed with Roxtec transits. The seals are used in the engine room as well as in passenger areas, and many of them include spare capacity for additional cables and pipes."It is good to have one supplier for all pipe systems," says Antti Laaksonen, system responsible for HVAC and catering design at Meyer Turku.Mika Tuokko, head of electrical outfitting at Meyer Turku, says one hundred installers have been working with Roxtec cable seals on the new cruise liner:"The most important thing is to keep up the speed by handling fewer items. By using Roxtec instead of other systems we avoid 50 items in stock for each transit."For more information, please contact Jouko Karilahti, Global Key Account Manager, phone +358 50 563 3451, email Jouko.Karilahti@roxtec.comSwedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The technology simplifies design, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets through subsidiaries and distributors.