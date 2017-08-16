News By Tag
Roxtec transits ensure safety on Mein Schiff 6
On cruise liner Mein Schiff 6 of TUI Cruises, thousands of Roxtec transits provide certified protection against fire, gas, water and electromagnetic disturbance.
"Roxtec transits make it cost-efficient to install light-weight and long-lasting plastic pipes," says Berth Strömborg, senior superintendent of Royal Caribbean.
One sealing system
6,065 openings for cables and pipes in decks, bulkheads and cabinets are sealed with Roxtec transits. The seals are used in the engine room as well as in passenger areas, and many of them include spare capacity for additional cables and pipes.
"It is good to have one supplier for all pipe systems," says Antti Laaksonen, system responsible for HVAC and catering design at Meyer Turku.
Optimizing logistics
Mika Tuokko, head of electrical outfitting at Meyer Turku, says one hundred installers have been working with Roxtec cable seals on the new cruise liner:
"The most important thing is to keep up the speed by handling fewer items. By using Roxtec instead of other systems we avoid 50 items in stock for each transit."
For more information, please contact Jouko Karilahti, Global Key Account Manager
About Roxtec and Multidiameter™
Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™
Roxtec International
***@roxtec.com
