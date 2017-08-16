News By Tag
Kechter Farm by Toll Brothers to participate in Parade of Homes
This is the third year that Kechter Farm has participated in the Parade of Homes presented by the Home Builders of Northern Colorado.
Kechter Farm is a master-planned community of 415 home sites with picturesque mountain views, and is the only new construction master-planned community in southeast Fort Collins. Adjacent to the Fossil Creek Reservoir and raptor sanctuary, Kechter Farm has exceptional amenities including a resort-style pool, spa and 6,500-sq.ft clubhouse with fitness center, event areas and a number of outdoor amenities. The community also has abundant open space, a playground, and miles of walking and biking trails.
Homes in Kechter Farm range in size from 1,714 square feet to more than 4,300 square feet and are priced from the upper $300,000s to more than $1 million.
"The Durango model is one of five in our model home park," explains Laurice Leigh, sales manager. "The model park has our sales office, two water features, putting green, horseshoe pit, outdoor kitchens and lush landscaping.
"The lovely formal dining room of the distinctive 3-bedrom Durango is ideal for hosting family gatherings,"
Kechter Farm is located south of Harmony Road and west of I-25, less than one mile from shopping and restaurants along the Harmony Corridor and only 10 minutes from downtown Fort Collins. Children in the community may attend schools in the highly regarded Poudre School District.
Admission is free to the Parade of Homes. "We are also planning to release some new home sites during September so prospective buyers should check with us for details," Leigh adds.
The sales office for Kechter Farm is located at 6109 Eagle Roost Dr. (Fort Collins, CO 80528) and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prospective buyers should call 970-221-2227 or visit KechterFarm.com.
