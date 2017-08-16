News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
John Sauder Chevrolet of Ephrata Welcomes New Sales & Leasing Consultant
Beginning in the auto business in the early 1900s, the Sauder family has spent generations catering to the needs of their customers. Their goal is to treat those who walk into their door like family and provide them with excellent service. With their decades of experience and commitment to providing customers with long term satisfaction, John Sauder Chevrolet has been exceeding expectations from the start!
You can visit John Sauder online at http://www.ephratajohnsauderauto.com/
Contact
Scott Smith
(877) 234-8584 Ext# 127
***@johnsauderauto.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse