John Sauder Chevrolet of Ephrata Welcomes New Sales & Leasing Consultant

Scott Smith

(877) 234-8584 Ext# 127

***@johnsauderauto.com Scott Smith(877) 234-8584 Ext# 127

-- The John Sauder Auto Group welcomes Scott Smith to their store in Ephrata. With five years of experience selling Chevrolet vehicles, Scott is a seasoned pro who will help customers find the right vehicle at the right price. John Sauder Chevrolet of Ephrata invites its customers to come in to visit Scott. He lives in Lititz, PA where he enjoys biking, hiking with the family bull dog, and RC racing with his son. Scott even has a sweet past of running a bakery with his wife – Monkey & Me Sweets – that shipped delectable indulgences all over the world. The John Sauder Auto group is excited to welcome Scott Smith to their family and they feel their team is now stronger.Beginning in the auto business in the early 1900s, the Sauder family has spent generations catering to the needs of their customers. Their goal is to treat those who walk into their door like family and provide them with excellent service. With their decades of experience and commitment to providing customers with long term satisfaction, John Sauder Chevrolet has been exceeding expectations from the start!You can visit John Sauder online at http://www.ephratajohnsauderauto.com/