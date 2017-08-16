 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Bray Leino Learning Announced in Top 20 Training Delivery Companies

Bray Leino Learning have been announced in the top 20 Training Delivery Companies List, published last week.
 
 
2017_Top20_training_delivery_WEB_medium
2017_Top20_training_delivery_WEB_medium
 
BRISTOL, England - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Bray Leino Learning have been announced in the top 20 Training Delivery Companies List, published last week.

Training Industry, recognised as one of the top worldwide training publishers, spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry. The inaugural list was released as part of its mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies.

Established over 20 years ago, Bray Leino Learning works globally with organisations to design and deliver learning strategies and solutions. Working with some of the biggest names in Gas and Oil, Pharmaceuticals and Aerospace, their in-house offering and ability to build exceptional relationships means they are the go-to learning provider for many large clients.

Selection to the 2017 Top 20 Training Delivery Companies List was based on the following criteria:

·         Value of platform features and capabilities

·         Quality of analytics and reporting

·         Company size and growth potential

·         Quality of clients

·         Geographic and vertical reach

Stephanie Morgan, Director of Learning Solutions at Bray Leino Learning said: "We are thrilled to be named as one of the Top 20 Training Delivery Companies by Training Industry. Over the past decade we have transformed our offering to ensure that we remain innovative and experienced in new technologies and learning trends. This has allowed us to remain at the top of our game, and we are proud to have this hard work recognised by Training Industry."

Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. said: "The Top 20 Training Delivery Companies List includes companies with robust virtual and digital training delivery platforms that enable organizations to provide dynamic, trackable and interactive content to employees at their point of need."

"This list features a number of tenured training delivery experts and many emerging players in this ever-evolving market."

"The inaugural Top 20 Training Delivery Companies List is a resource for organizations that need a delivery partner with extensive knowledge of learning technologies and a strong set of features and capabilities to bring their training content to life," said Doug Harward, CEO of Training Industry, Inc.

Find out more about Bray Leino Learning at http://brayleinolearning.co.uk

To view the full Top 20 Training Delivery List visit http://www.trainingindustry.com/top-companies-listing/tra...

Rachel Matthews
***@brayleino.co.uk
Click to Share