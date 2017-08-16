News By Tag
Children's Home Network's Kinship Program Celebrates Grandparents in Tampa Bay
The Kinship program of the Children's Home Network will celebrate all grandparents, and relative caregivers raising children in Tampa Bay on September 7th and 21st in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
Sadly, there are many children ages 0-18 in Tampa Bay who are removed from their parents care, due to abuse, neglect and abandonment. Many times, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins will step in to provide a loving home environment, yet struggle to find adequate resources to meet their needs. Many of them turn to the Children Home Network's Kinship program for support and guidance.
In honor of National Grandparents Day on September 10th, the Kinship program and community partners, including the Family Enrichment Center, will host a series of celebrations to say thank you to these caregivers who are raising family member's children. Hillsborough county events include the opportunity to socialize, enjoy snacks, and participate in a raffle drawing. Pinellas county events include door prizes, dinner, and feature guest speaker, Dr. Willie J. Kimmons of Save Children Save Schools.
The Children's Home Network Kinship program Grandparents Day Celebration in Hillsborough is funded by the Children's Board of Hillsborough County and United Way Suncoast and sponsored by Molina Healthcare. The Pinellas event is funded by Juvenile Welfare Board. For more information on the event in Hillsborough county, contact Tena Randecker at (813) 901-3422 or trandecker@childrenshomenetwork.org For more information on the event in Pinellas county, contact Renae Carnegie at (727) 785-2762 ext. 2128.
About Children's Home Network and the Kinship Program
The Children's Home Network is a local 501 (C)(3) not-for-profit organization that unlocks the potential of nearly 25,000 at-risk children and families by providing compassionate and effective services that create opportunities for success in the Central Florida region. For more information about the Children's Home Network, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org
The Children's Home Network's Kinship program is open to families in Hillsborough, Orange, Osceola, Pasco and Pinellas Counties who are caring for a relative's child(ren). Kinship provides support to caregivers by helping families connect to services, expand family support systems and reduce stress to promote family stability. For more information about the Kinship program, call 1 (888) 920-8761, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org/
