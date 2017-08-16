Doncaster Salon Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Stefanos 30th Anniversary

-- Stefano's Hairdressing salon opened its doors to its Belle Vue site in Doncaster back in 1987 when Margaret Thatcher secured her third term as Prime Minister and construction on the Channel Tunnel began.Roll forward 30 years and lots has changed in the country but steadfast Stefano Zammuto and his team are still going strong."We are delighted to be still here and still going strong after all this time," said Stef. "We really do want to thank all our customers past and present who have been, and are still, a major part of our story and ultimately make this salon what it is today."When asked what the secret to his success is, Stef said: "I suppose it's no secret it's what any business should do and that's to always be professional, work hard, support your staff and most of all look after your customers. Each and everyone of our customers receives the same level of service whether it's their first time or hundredth visit we take pride in understanding them and what they want which is a testament to the team."Over the years Stef has trained 20 apprentices who have either gone on to work at the salon or enjoyed careers elsewhere. The team of stylists today now includes Stef's son Salvatore and long-term senior stylist Anton Sturman who has been at the salon for 24 years.