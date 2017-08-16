Singer Krisheena releases official single 'Coconuts' ft. iamDES

Krisheena

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Krisheena

• Iamdes

• Coconuts Industry:

• Music Location:

• Tulsa - Oklahoma - US Subject:

• Products

End

-- The singer and performer of rap and hip hop music known as Krisheena has released her latest official single, "Coconuts," featuring iamDES. The track has been proudly published on the Suarez !nspired Republic independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Exotic, pulsing, danceable and primed for play on radio and in nightclubs, "Coconuts" by Krisheena ft. iamDES is the newest reason to keep eyes on Suarez !nspired Republic.Asked to cite some main artistic influences for "Coconuts," Suarez !nspired Republic mentions Curtis Mayfield, Nina Simone, Quincy Jones, Bobby Womack, Etta James, Chaka Khan, "and more!"Their "Coconuts" track from Krisheena and iamDES takes cues from these and moves pop, hip hop and R&B sounds into the 21century for a blend that is all new, unique to these Suarez !nspired Republic artists. It is a party track with elements common to Miami beach clubs and Las Vegas pool resorts, alike. "Coconuts" is likely to appeal to fans as far away as Ibiza and as local as Suarez !nspired's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.Asked to comment on their new single, Suarez !nspired Republic writes, "'Coconuts' is meant to be the 2k17 summer anthem that everyone vibes to."Speaking of the theme of "Coconuts," they write, "I'm sure most people have been in one of those bittersweet relationships, or in this case, 'situationships' where you allow yourself to give your all, but settle and not really get anything in return. For all the listeners who are in this situation, my advice is to look at yourself and your worth, and know that you are great, so don't sell yourself short. Enjoy!""Coconuts" by Krisheena and iamDES from Suarez !nspired Republic is available at over 600 quality music retailers online worldwide now. Be sure also to see their 2016 single, "23 #Likemagic."-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writer