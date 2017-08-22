 
3D Holographic Projection Technology: A Fit For Any Venue

At Holocube their mission is to ensure they provide state of the art advertisement tools that will get your product or service noticed.
 
 
TORONTO - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- How you get noticed depends on your target audience and that is decided by the venue you choose to setup your 3D holographic display. To demonstrate how flexible this technology is, let's take a look at two unique venues where you are able to stray from the norm and set up a spectacular real life 3D holographic display projection technology -

Public Indoor Space

Turn people's mediocre mall or airport experience into something memorable. By choosing to set up a holographic display in one of these large public spaces, you have the element of surprise on your side and you will have your viewers in shock and awe.

Just ask Porsche, who chose to set up a large display at the Frankfurt airport. Their display had a powerful impact on the large crowd, and had people consistently stopping throughout the day to experience the display. Viewers got to enjoy a realistic rotating view of the high-end Porsche vehicle. So, get people excited about something other than their vacation with this new and exciting form of advertisement.

Outdoor Space

Take your holographic projection device outdoors with you. The holographic display technology is not only noticeable indoors, but can capture just as much attention set up outside of your business location. Take your display on the road to advertise at the biggest outdoor festivals or popular parks, with this technology as your display people will enjoy the fresh air as well as enjoy their unique interaction with your product or service.

For more information on the different venues in which Holocube-na.com has successfully marketed products and services explore our website.

Welcome to Holocube North America - 3D holographic display - http://www.holocube-na.com technology. Our mission is to provide state-of-the-art advertisement tools that will get you noticed. We offer our customers an up-close look of your products in stunning 3D, something traditional modes of advertising cannot provide. Implementing a Holocube into your arsenal provides you with a pathway into the future of advertising, a pathway we would love to discover with you. No matter what industry you provide solutions for, Holocube will be able to set you apart from others. We provide rental, sales and creative solutions that you can utilize to take your products to the next level. Join us on the journey that dozens of other businesses already have and see the Holocube advantage.

