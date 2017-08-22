News By Tag
3D Holographic Projection Technology: A Fit For Any Venue
At Holocube their mission is to ensure they provide state of the art advertisement tools that will get your product or service noticed.
Public Indoor Space
Turn people's mediocre mall or airport experience into something memorable. By choosing to set up a holographic display in one of these large public spaces, you have the element of surprise on your side and you will have your viewers in shock and awe.
Just ask Porsche, who chose to set up a large display at the Frankfurt airport. Their display had a powerful impact on the large crowd, and had people consistently stopping throughout the day to experience the display. Viewers got to enjoy a realistic rotating view of the high-end Porsche vehicle. So, get people excited about something other than their vacation with this new and exciting form of advertisement.
Outdoor Space
Take your holographic projection device outdoors with you. The holographic display technology is not only noticeable indoors, but can capture just as much attention set up outside of your business location. Take your display on the road to advertise at the biggest outdoor festivals or popular parks, with this technology as your display people will enjoy the fresh air as well as enjoy their unique interaction with your product or service.
