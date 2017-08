Cushman & Wakefield Marketing 3003 Woodbridge Avenue in Edison

Class A Warehouse Distribution Space Offers Prime Location on NJ Turnpike

-- Cushman & Wakefield (http://www.cushmanwakefield.com/)is marketing an 388,964-square-foot Class A industrial building with an excellent location at 3003 Woodbridge Ave. and direct access to Exit 10 of the NJ Turnpike for sale or lease."The 388,000 square feet available for lease now can be divided into 166,511 and 222,453-square-foot segments. Overall 3003 Woodbridge Ave. can be divided down to 166,511-square-foot spaces to accommodate a broad range of warehouse and distribution needs or it could be renovated as office-to-suit,"said Executive Director Charles Fern of Cushman & Wakefield's Metropark office in Iselin. He is marketing the space with Peter Yannotta, also of Cushman & Wakefield. "It has all the check marks for a Class A distribution center in today's market."Offering 45-foot-clear ceiling height in more than half of the building, 3003 Woodbridge Ave. may have the tallest ceiling heights in the area, The property also offers 44 exterior tailboard docks; two drive-in doors and parking for 350 cars and up to 50 trailers. The fenced 43-acre site has full security with a 24-hour guard and an ESFR Sprinkler System, the highest-rated fire-suppression sprinkler system available.Fronting on the NJ Turnpike at Exit 10, within a mile of I-287, the Garden State Parkway and Route 440 as well as within two miles of UPS and FedEx hubs, 3003 Woodbridge Ave. is an ideal location for distribution operations."The ecommerce market is very strong in New Jersey right now. This building would be a good pick-and-pack distribution center," Fern said. "But its amenities will appeal to a broad range of users and investors."###Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @ (http://www.twitter.com/cushwake)CushWake on Twitter.