Cushman & Wakefield Marketing 3003 Woodbridge Avenue in Edison
Class A Warehouse Distribution Space Offers Prime Location on NJ Turnpike
"The 388,000 square feet available for lease now can be divided into 166,511 and 222,453-square-
Offering 45-foot-clear ceiling height in more than half of the building, 3003 Woodbridge Ave. may have the tallest ceiling heights in the area, The property also offers 44 exterior tailboard docks; two drive-in doors and parking for 350 cars and up to 50 trailers. The fenced 43-acre site has full security with a 24-hour guard and an ESFR Sprinkler System, the highest-rated fire-suppression sprinkler system available.
Fronting on the NJ Turnpike at Exit 10, within a mile of I-287, the Garden State Parkway and Route 440 as well as within two miles of UPS and FedEx hubs, 3003 Woodbridge Ave. is an ideal location for distribution operations.
"The ecommerce market is very strong in New Jersey right now. This building would be a good pick-and-pack distribution center," Fern said. "But its amenities will appeal to a broad range of users and investors."
