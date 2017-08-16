 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Promotional Products
* Printing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Lisa Willis Joins Proforma Corporate Images as Central Florida Sales Representative

Local Marketing Company Expands Reach with New Hire in Central Florida
 
 
Lisa Willis, Proforma Corporate Images
Lisa Willis, Proforma Corporate Images
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marketing
Promotional Products
Printing

Industry:
Business

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Proforma Corporate Images, a local provider of marketing and branding solutions, has recently announced that Lisa Willis will join their team as a Sales Representative. Willis will manage the company's Central Florida accounts.

"We are very excited for Lisa to join our team," said Rob Ayers, Owner of Proforma Corporate Images. "With a broad range of experience in marketing, communications and public relations management, she will be a true asset to our customers."

Before joining Proforma Corporate Images' team, Willis spent two years with Summit Broadband as the Marketing and Communications Manager where she worked on business development initiatives and implementing best marketing practices for her team and her company.

"I decided to join Proforma Corporate Images' team because of their vast resources to provide virtually any product my customers request," said Willis. "The support they offer and massive buying power will enable me to focus on developing winning marketing solutions for my clients using the best tools and resources the industry has to offer."

Proforma Corporate Images provides marketing and brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. They offer their clients one source for an infinite number of resources, including a network of over 600,000 products and services.

For more information on Proforma Corporate Images, please visit CorporateImages.Proforma.com.

About Proforma

With over 35 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. www.Proforma.com.

Contact
Kendra Smoth
***@proforma.com
End
Source:
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Promotional Products, Printing
Industry:Business
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Proforma PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share