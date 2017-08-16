News By Tag
Lisa Willis Joins Proforma Corporate Images as Central Florida Sales Representative
Local Marketing Company Expands Reach with New Hire in Central Florida
"We are very excited for Lisa to join our team," said Rob Ayers, Owner of Proforma Corporate Images. "With a broad range of experience in marketing, communications and public relations management, she will be a true asset to our customers."
Before joining Proforma Corporate Images' team, Willis spent two years with Summit Broadband as the Marketing and Communications Manager where she worked on business development initiatives and implementing best marketing practices for her team and her company.
"I decided to join Proforma Corporate Images' team because of their vast resources to provide virtually any product my customers request," said Willis. "The support they offer and massive buying power will enable me to focus on developing winning marketing solutions for my clients using the best tools and resources the industry has to offer."
Proforma Corporate Images provides marketing and brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. They offer their clients one source for an infinite number of resources, including a network of over 600,000 products and services.
For more information on Proforma Corporate Images, please visit CorporateImages.Proforma.com.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smoth
***@proforma.com
