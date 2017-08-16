News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Business Attorney David Steinfeld Elected Palm Beach County Bar North County Section President-Elect
Mr. Steinfeld has been licensed in Florida for 20 years and is one of only about 250 of the more than 100,000 attorneys in Florida that is a Board Certified expert in business litigation. He also recently completed his term as the Chair of the Florida Bar's Board Certification Committee in business litigation. Dave owns the Law Office of David Steinfeld in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is AV-Preeminent© rated by Martindale-Hubbell© and holds a 10.0-Superb rating on the lawyer reviews site, AVVO.
In 2017, Mr. Steinfeld was recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer, Florida Legal Elite and as one of U.S. News and World Report's Best Lawyers in America© in Commercial Litigation. He was also named one of 2017's Top Lawyers in Florida by The Legal Network and the Best in Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution for 2017 by Corporate Livewire magazine. He was additionally listed in the Top 1% of America's Most Honored Professionals in 2017 and noted as one of The Best Lawyers for 2017 in South Florida in the Wall Street Journal. Additionally, Dave was recognized this year for obtaining one of 2016's Top 100 Jury Verdicts in Florida and his Firm received both the Palm Beach Gardens Best Small Business Excellence Award and was ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Best Law Firms in America for 2017.
Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate disputes, and electronic discovery that Mr. Steinfeld teaches to lawyers and Judges can be found at http://www.DavidSteinfeld.com.
Contact
David Steinfeld
***@davidsteinfeld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse