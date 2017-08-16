 
Industry News





Business Attorney David Steinfeld Elected Palm Beach County Bar North County Section President-Elect

 
 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Board Certified business litigation attorney David Steinfeld has been elected without opposition as the President-Elect of the North County Section of the Palm Beach County Bar Association.  Mr. Steinfeld will serve for one year in that capacity and then become the President of the North County Section on July 1, 2018.

Mr. Steinfeld has been licensed in Florida for 20 years and is one of only about 250 of the more than 100,000 attorneys in Florida that is a Board Certified expert in business litigation.  He also recently completed his term as the Chair of the Florida Bar's Board Certification Committee in business litigation.  Dave owns the Law Office of David Steinfeld in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.  He is AV-Preeminent© rated by Martindale-Hubbell© and holds a 10.0-Superb rating on the lawyer reviews site, AVVO.

In 2017, Mr. Steinfeld was recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer, Florida Legal Elite and as one of U.S. News and World Report's Best Lawyers in America© in Commercial Litigation.  He was also named one of 2017's Top Lawyers in Florida by The Legal Network and the Best in Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution for 2017 by Corporate Livewire magazine.  He was additionally listed in the Top 1% of America's Most Honored Professionals in 2017 and noted as one of The Best Lawyers for 2017 in South Florida in the Wall Street Journal.  Additionally, Dave was recognized this year for obtaining one of 2016's Top 100 Jury Verdicts in Florida and his Firm received both the Palm Beach Gardens Best Small Business Excellence Award and was ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Best Law Firms in America for 2017.

Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate disputes, and electronic discovery that Mr. Steinfeld teaches to lawyers and Judges can be found at http://www.DavidSteinfeld.com.

Source:The Law Office of David Steinfeld
