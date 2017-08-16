News By Tag
LolaFlora Flowers Spreading Their Magical Touch Across Spain and Mexico
Flowers can soften the hardest of the hearts and enhance any given occasion. LolaFlora, a renowned international flower and gift delivery company has tailored their service to complement the vibrant and passionate Spanish and Latin culture!
It is also in Turkey where one of the world's largest flower delivery networks, Çiçek Sepeti, was founded. LolaFlora, its global subsidiary, is an international flower and gift delivery company supported by Amazon.com and European venture capital company, Hummingbird Ventures. With a team of internationally qualified florists that provide customers with exceptional quality service and speedy delivery, the company is dedicated in creating a memorable experience for its customers with a strong belief that flowers, being the precious tool in expressing our emotions, have the power to enhance any given occasion.
Besides being the leader of the sector in Turkey with their subsidiary brand, LolaFlora(https://www.lolaflora.com) has also been operating in Spain for a few months now, sending messages of love, devotion and care. The company has also entered the Mexican market, fully embracing the passionate and vibrant temperament of Spanish and Latin cultures by carefully designing a product range to honor and magnify the beauty and joy of their festivities, traditions and celebrations!
Spain has many wonderful customs such as giving roses on April 23 to celebrate the patron Saint George, as the legend says that a rose grew from the blood of a dragon killed by Sant Jordi (Saint George). A red rose bouquet such as "Dazzling Smile" can speak louder than words like the country itself, since this flower is a trademark of passion.
After all, the rich intoxicating aroma of a rose is believed to stir romantic feelings in even the hardest of hearts, and therefore a "Queen of Hearts" arrangement could be the perfect choice when it comes to expressing your love or admiring the beauty of the Queen of your own heart!
Latin culture even makes birthdays more special such as Quinceaneras or Fiesta Rosa, a girls' traditional 15th birthday that marks a young girls' transition into womanhood. What better gift than a lovely pastel bouquet with lilac roses to accompany her dreamy pastel dress and complement her grace and sweetness, wishing her lots of "Silky Happiness".
On a more sacred note, a lovely way to honor baptisms could be with white roses in a fairytale like "Snow White" arrangement which shares the purity of a child's innocence.
Flowers are said to provide a healing touch, so even if you are far when a loved one has passed away, you can express your sadness with a funeral wreath with gerberas or lisianthuses, making your loved ones feel you are right beside them in their sadness.
Other than soothing the soul and on a brighter note, LolaFlora has many beautiful assortments to accompany you on your wedding day, with almost any flower you can think of to express your individuality as a bouquet is believed not only to ward off evil spirits but also ensure fertility! The bouquet can either complement your wedding gown or can be entirely different to create an eye-catching feature, such as the exotic "Vibrant Dance" arrangement.
Also, if you happen to forget your wedding anniversary due to countless obligations, orchids, lilies, roses and arrangements such as a "Cheerful Hug" are here to help you apologize!
For whichever special occasion or no occasion at all, as you don't need a reason to show your loved ones how much you treasure them, you are welcome to add a card and a range of personalized gifts to enhance the flower bouquet. "I love you" teddy bear can add adorable cuteness to a floral arrangement. A personalized pillow to wish your loved one sweet dreams or a personalized coffee mug for a good morning are among many ways to enhance your surprise in unforeseen ways! There are even personalized wine glasses to add a touch of romance when drinking the delicious sangria.
Please keep in mind that personalized gifts are only available in Spain, with Barcelona and Madrid also offering special boutique arrangements in original designs that follow the latest trends.
LolaFlora makes the gifting process easy as you can even download the mobile app for free to make the selection process even quicker.
Gifts and flowers are your tools to show someone how you truly feel, so you want to select them thoughtfully to turn the occasion into an unforgettable one. LolaFlora team will ensure your loved one is enchanted with best quality farm-fresh flowers prepared by expert local florists.
LolaFlora is delivering across Spain, from one heart to another, con todo el corazon!
Visit https://www.lolaflora.com/
Contact
LolaFlora
***@lolaflora.com
