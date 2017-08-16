Notion Press publishes an inspiring self-help book Cherish by Alka Dubey

End

-- Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company has published a motivating self-guide book - Cherish written by Alka Dubey . Through this book the author aims to inspire the youth and teenager by sharing inspiring insights from her life and other renowned personalities.India has one of the world's highest rate of suicides among people aged between 15 years and 29 years. Each year, between 30 and 40 people per 100,000 Indians aged between 15 and 29 kill themselves. This accounts for about a third of all suicides in the country. Tremendous pressures on youth for being best in everything from study to sports to extra-curriculum activities create lot of anxieties among them and moreover they are not taught how to handle the failures. Hence whenever they do not get desired results they feel depressed and take ultimate step. Depression is another thriving problem the youth are facing today - one in every 8 teenager and young adult between the age group of 18-24 has prevalence of mental health disorder which leads to not only choosing of wrong career paths but also leads to teens being directed to the path of drugs and suicide. In this state they start withdrawing themselves from social world and feel sad and unhappy for most of the time. The youngsters suffering from depression have negative thoughts as much as any happy moments these thoughts keep haunting them.To address these issues, the author has penned down this book which include spiritual quotes of eminent personalities on God, Love, Purpose of Life, Vision of Life, Truth , faith etc. The author has interpreted the quotes by revealing the inner meaning of the same. The core theme of this book is to assist children and youth to overcome the pressures and stress of today's life and make them understand that life is beautiful and we should relish it.said, '' I have written this book to provide confidence and assistance to the youth and teenagers. These days I come across many depressed young people who are not satisfied with their life. They must know that despite of all difficulties life is beautiful and we should cherish it. Association with good people emphasizes and empowers life and association with wrong people bring negativity. Hence, I have put together inspiring quotes from all-time great personalities which will help youths to understand the true meaning of life and other fundamental values related to life.''Every insight mentioned in this book will offer something new and will help the reader to understand themselves better. Published by Notion Press , the book 'Cherish' will surely assist youths to deal with depression, anxiety, anger and live a meaningful life. Grab a copy of the book from Amazon, Notion Press store and other e-commerce portals and understand the real life anecdotes which will help you to seek the glory inside you.