 
News By Tag
* Inc 5000
* Marketing
* Promotional Products
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Clemmons
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Proforma.P3 Earns Spot on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List

Local Business Makes the List of the Fastest Growing Companies
 
 
Rick Royall, Owner of Proforma.P3
Rick Royall, Owner of Proforma.P3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Inc 5000
* Marketing
* Promotional Products

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Clemmons - North Carolina - US

CLEMMONS, N.C. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Proforma.P3 is proud to announce it has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the top 5,000 fastest growing private businesses in the United States with a growth rate of 42% between 2013 and 2016.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private businesses in America," said Rick Royall, Owner of Proforma.P3. "Over the years, our team has worked hard to provide our clients with creative solutions, exceptional customer service and the widest selection of products in the industry. So much of our success is due to the support and resources we receive as members of the Proforma Network."

Proforma.P3 was founded in 2013 and has grown to a multi-million dollar company with three employees.

The company has established itself as a leader in the branding and promotional marketing industry. As a full service marketing resource company, they provide clients with commercial printing services, promotional products, eCommerce and multimedia services all under one roof.

Rick is a member of the Proforma's highly-esteemed Multi-Million Dollar Club, a level of recognition exclusive to Proforma Owners with sales ranging from $2 million to more than $30 million.

The Inc. 5000 is an extension of Inc. magazine's well-known Inc. 500 rankings, which for more than 25 years has been the essential guide to the most successful entrepreneurial companies in America. Companies are ranked by revenue growth over a three-year period.

As a part of a network of more than 750 independent offices, Proforma.P3 provides clients with "One Source, Infinite Resources" to implement and simplify multi-channel and multi-targeted marketing efforts.

For more information about Proforma.P3, please visit http://P3.Proforma.com/

About Proforma

With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
End
Source:
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
Tags:Inc 5000, Marketing, Promotional Products
Industry:Business
Location:Clemmons - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Proforma News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share