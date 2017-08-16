News By Tag
Citizen Eco-Drive Watch Competitors In India
Citizen Eco-Drive watches are themselves stalwarts in the watch industry for their multiple benefits. In India, there are few competitors that can accept its challenges.
Eco-Drive is not only a watch collection of Citizen, but a whole new movement. Watches with this movement accepts energy from sunlight that gets stored in a hidden solar panel. These timepieces have created craze among the wearers because of its distinctiveness. They remain at the top of list for the young wearers because of the efficiency.
Apart from the mentioned things, it needs to be mentioned that Eco-Drive have simplistic faces that suits every type of wearers. With such enthralling advantages, these watches are available in India with reasonable prices that steals the show.
Moving to other brands that can fit as competitors to Citizen Eco-Drive watches in India. First name that comes in mind is Casio G-Shock. Casio is also an Asian brand like Citizen. It also showcases their brilliance by making watches with latest technology so that the young users can rely on them.
G-Shock is the abbreviation of gravitational shock. Timepieces of this collection are shock-resistant that makes them different. Also, their slim body combined with exciting features are their plus points. Among the many functions, the important ones are skeleton dial, world time, alarm clock and others. G-Shock watches are also economical that can be bought by everyone.
Fossil smart watches are also gaining the attention due to their versatility. They contain functions like touch screen, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and others that makes them wearable computers. They can be synced with smartphones to exchange data. The common factor between Citizen Eco-Drive, Casio G-Shock and Fossil smartwatches are their low prices.
All the mentioned watches are available at The Prime Watches stores in India.
About The Prime Watches
The Prime Watches is the undisputed leader in Indian watch industry. They have over 25 years of watch selling experience. From a small store, they have gradually moved up to the leading player in the Indian watch retailing sector. They deal with brands like Omega, Tissot, Rado, Citizen, TAG Heuer, Fossil, Casio and so on.
Having present in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur; The Prime Watches have in their store the largest collection of Citizen Eco-Drive watches and pieces of other brands. Their watch boutiques are well-designed to make the widespread customers admire them. The most important thing is that they give maximum amenities to the buyers from giving exciting offers on watches to after-sales services.
For More Info, Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact:
Prime Retail India Limited
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007/ +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com
Website: https://www.theprimewatches.com
