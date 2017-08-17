 
Industry News





Affordable Dental Solutions Makes Dentures Affordable for Wilmington

The newest location of ADS in West Chester has made dentures more affordable for the Wilmington, DE area.
 
 
Wilmington, DE residents can find dentures in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Wilmington, Delaware, residents don't have far to travel when looking for affordable dentures. Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has opened a new location less than an hour away. Now, affordable dentures can be found right in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Full dentures in West Chester are $495/arch, while partial dentures are $595/arch. These affordable dentures are made by some of the nation's leading manufacturers, demonstrating that a low price does not mean low quality.

"Missing teeth can be embarrassing," says Dr. Andrew Branton, dentures professional at ADS. "Dentures can help patients reclaim their smiles, their lifestyle, and their confidence."

In addition to dentures, ADS also offers dental implants in West Chester for only $2,000.

Wilmington, Delaware, residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the dentist in West Chester today: http://westchester-dentures.com/schedule.html.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://westchester-dentures.com/.

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:dental implants Wilmington, dentures Wilmington, Dentist In Wilmington
Industry:Health
Location:West Chester - Pennsylvania - United States
