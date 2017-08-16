News By Tag
ORBIT GROUP, The Prestigious Real Estate Group Of Kolkata Presents Four Of Its Top Projects in Town
A rundown of the four frontline residential projects by the trusted real estate group of Kolkata ORBIT changing the map of the city of Joy in eastern India
ORBIT VICTORIA: Queen Victoria, the reigning goddess of England still rules our heart in form of the giant marble castle called the Victoria Memorial on Maidan, the lungs of the city. ORBIT's eponymous construction ORBIT VICTORIA is situated at a short distance from this cynosure location on Shakespeare Sarani. It is a single tower property with apartments of 4-5 BHKs sized at 4200 to 5300 sq ft. Apart from the upmarket neighbourhood bordering all the important landmarks of Kolkata, the residential also boasts of many urban facilities not easily provided by the builders in Kolkata. They are landscaped garden, children's play area, multi gymnasium, infinity edge swimming pool and rooftop community hall for a lavish life style. That apart the complex also makes it occupant's life easy with intercom, security, power back up, CCTV and Vaastu aided interiors.
ORBIT ASHWA: The name denotes a horse whose power rides the life of the dwellers over here. The location of this upcoming real estate project in Kolkata is Judges Court Road, Alipore, which is one of the most sophisticated localities of the city. The name ASHWA befits the area as the neighbourhood abounds with a certain royal command over its subjects. This is a luxury apartment too with 3 towers consisting of flats of 2/3/4 BHKs at a prime location which is flanked by historical treasures like the National Library and the Zoological Garden, one of the best names in hospitality The Taj Bengal and a renowned name in education like the M.P. Birla Foundation. The country like ambience is supplemented by the facilities provided like the terrace garden, kid's pool, landscaped garden and rooftop community hall. We also have fire alarm, lift, security, power back up and CCTV amongst other top facilities for help.
ORBIT RYTHM: The ultimate home for the working citizen of Kolkata this New Alipore project is one of those ongoing residential projects in Kolkata, which combines the surreal effect of its surrounding with the modern urban facilities of our times to give us the cool comforts of an endearing stay. The flats are 4 BHKs and 2560 sq ft in size. It has all the provisions of comfort and security like the fire alarms, lifts, CCTV, security and intercom. The locational advantage is that the ruling shops, boutiques, showrooms, hospitals, schools and transport are all present to make it the dweller's paradise. For example, the BP Poddar hospital, Bharatiya BIdya Bhaban school and the Hotel Management Institute among others.
ORBIT SYMPHONY: Anotherland markproject at New Alipore by the ORBIT group is ORBIT SYMPHONY. Amongst all Kolkata real estate projects,this is the one that takes the cake in terms of location, benefits and an overall x factor.3 BHKs 1600 sq ft flats offering a range of important residential services like fire alarm, lifts, CCTV, security and power back up. That takes care of the technicalities of the estate. The surroundings speak of the suburban feel that is like an oasis in the urban desert apart from the best schools like MP Birla, top colleges like the Marine Institute, easy metro route from Rabindra Sarobar and unfinished evening delight like CCDs and MacDonalds in the vicinity.
