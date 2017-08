Teleios finds young Christians confident in the Bible but need help sharing the gospel

Do the young share the gospel?

-- Teleios Research surveyed young Christians visitors to the Instagram accounts SpiritualWord (n=100) and GodsHolyScriptures (n=357). There were 457 total participants of whom about 2/3 each < 18 years of age, protestant and evangelical.Almost all participants (> 90%) indicated the Bible is inerrant and true. Most share their faith routinely: 22% yearly, 40% once a month and 16% once weekly although some never tell others (17%). Amazingly, 98% believe they should share the gospel more and 50% are inclined to exaggerate how much they discuss their faith with unbelievers.These results are encouraging in that they show that both millennials and adolescents believe scripture and think the gospel should be shared with others.The primary reason (65%) for not sharing their faith is not knowing how to answer questions and secondarily (51%) not wanting to offend unbelievers. It was found that 60% lack knowledge how to verbalize the good news of Christ and only 7% report verballing communicating the tenets of faith. And 84% report that they share their faith by their loving lifestyle and by praying for unbelievers.This may represent an opportunity for Christian leaders to teach young Christians specifically how to explain the gospel and how to respond to unbelievers' questions.All the findings of the survey, as well as other findings from Teleios Research, are on our website www.teleiosresearch.com