Radiometer sponsors World Sepsis Day 2017
In continuation of Radiometer's commitment to the fight against sepsis – one of the world's deadliest diseases - Radiometer is proud to sponsor World Sepsis Day for the second consecutive year.
Initiated by Global Sepsis Alliance, World Sepsis Day aims to raise awareness of sepsis and reduce sepsis incidences by 20% in 2020. Radiometer's sponsorship of World Sepsis Day supports Radiometer's ongoing pledge to improve global healthcare, by increasing awareness of sepsis and providing caregivers the right tools to help identify and manage the condition sooner, improving the odds of recovery.
"Sepsis is a very serious medical condition that presents a considerable diagnostic challenge to emergency departments and intensive care clinicians,"
Radiometer offers the broadest point-of-care diagnostic menu to support the current guidelines for the diagnoses and management of sepsis. Around the world, Radiometer's solutions are showing great value and help to aid in the diagnosis and management of sepsis and septic shock.
Radiometer's solutions are included in the sepsis screening protocol (Code Sepsis) developed by a large referral hospital in Valencia, Spain. The implementation of the protocol has reduced mortality and ICU admissions due to earlier detection of sepsis. "When there is a positive result for sepsis, an alarm is activated within the computerized system so that the patient can be given antibiotic treatment as a matter of urgency," says Dr. Nuria Estañ Capell, Head of Clinical Analysis Department at Hospital Universitario Doctor Peset.
To read the full case story and learn more about how Radiometer is helping save lives through early detection of sepsis, please visit https://www.radiometer.com/
To learn about sepsis and World Sepsis Day, please visit http://www.world-
