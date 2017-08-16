News By Tag
Digital Home Food Delivery Market Report 2017-2027
The lead analyst of the report said: "The digital home food delivery market is about to enter a period of phenomenal growth and innovation. The next ten years will see the growth coming from less developed markets such as India, South Africa, Indonesia, and Argentina as the trend of online ordering is in an infant stage. Internet accessibility, on-the-go lifestyles, growing convenience levels and smartphones penetration are the foremost elements pushing the growth. While software only marketplaces holds the lion's share, on-demand marketplaces are revolutionizing the consumer behaviour on a global scale at a rapid pace. Restaurant owners that can transform from long-established business models to platform-based models integrated with a full value chain will achieve competitive advantage. Developed markets are deploying robots and drones for delivery as speed is the foremost variable in consumer satisfaction and will fast-track the growth. The market opportunity for the leading players to enter untapped markets is by offering healthy and local cookeries to win the customer base.
The 118 pages report contains 76 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the digital home food delivery market. Visiongain provides market revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading digital home food delivery submarkets, namely software only marketplaces, on-demand marketplaces and fully integrated marketplaces.
The 118 page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 14 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in digital home food delivery.
The Digital Home Food Delivery Market Report 2017-2027 Forecasts & Analysis By (Software Only Marketplace, On-Demand Marketplace, Fully / Vertically Integrated) & By Region. Opportunities in the On-Demand Services Economy For Convenience Tech Start-Ups & Other Leading Companies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the digital home food delivery market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the digital home food delivery industry.
