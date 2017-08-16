New Event Management Batch Starts in NAME Edu in Kolkata

National Academy of Media and Events (N.A.M.E.) in Kolkata has come up with fresh new batches of event management course and is taking admission applications for the same. Interested candidates can contact them accordingly.

Contact

National Academy of Media and Events

***@gmail.com National Academy of Media and Events

End

-- Event Management – The very name that is giving the modern generation an adrenalin rush in order to boost their careers. It is one of the very few booming industries that gives huge benefits and career prospects to the candidates trying to make a mark for themselves in the same. And hence, National Academy of Media and Events (N.A.M.E.) in Kolkata is giving an opportunity to such young and enthusiastic learners to pursue a career in the same by opting for the different courses under its banner.Events being an integral part of any person's life, a huge need and demand of expert specialist in the field has arisen, hence giving it a wonderful scope for the rightfully qualified lot. They only require is the right skills and experience, and the right guidance to start their career in the direction.Subsequently, the youthful personalities and maturing abilities who are intrigued to partake in the different courses can connect with the group at the information given below or have any enquiry replied by straightforwardly going to their official site atat the earliest.Since the season of its appearance, National Academy of Media and Events (N.A.M.E.) in Kolkata has strived to give the best instruction and has made world class experts in the Entertainment and Event Industry. The sole point of setting up a college of this kind was to give the extremely extraordinary learning of the ever unstable industry, the brand showcasing flow, and prepare the youthful personalities to approach and present their ability on a worldwide stage. Their one-year specific Diploma course in Event Management, Wedding Planning, Public Relations and Advertising are absolutely a class separated. They have constantly planned their course educational modules to be fast and contemporary to suit the necessities and prerequisites of the consistently changing universe of style. Their group of Faculties is exceptionally persevering to bring out just the best of the Talents from each circle.: MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, fourth Floor, Hungerford Street,Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal: 9830216321