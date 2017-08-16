 
Krishna Consultants Announces Overseas Education Fair at Pune

 
 
Pune Fair
Pune Fair
 
NAGPUR, India - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Krishna Consultants is going to launch AN Overseas Education Fair at Pune for the students aspiring to study abroad in the high-ranked institutions. The event will take place on Sunday, 3rd September 2017 from 10:30 am to 5.00 pm. The venue for the same is Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre, CTS No. 37 & 37/1, Bund Garden Road, Next to Jehangir Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra- 411001. The education fair focuses on courses at Bachelors and Masters Levels for the September 2017 and January 2018 intakes.

Overseas Education Fair offers a platform to students to interact with the University delegates directly. Spot application assessment and education counselling is provided to the students to help them gain a better idea about admission criteria and entry requirements. Students can also explore the program benefits, internship opportunities, job prospects and information about studying abroad. They can save up to Rs. 2,85,055 on the application fees. They can also get their profile evaluated for the US university names in case they possess the GRE scores. Scholarships will be available for the eligible students. Students can meet the University delegates from across the globe- USA, Australia, UK, Canada, New Zealand and more.

This event is a gold mine of information related to Overseas Education. The fact that experts from global education domain and delegates from reputed universities gather under one roof to interact with students makes it a much-awaited event every year for any student who is curious about pursuing higher studies abroad. Since its inception, Krishna Consultants has been conducting Overseas Education Fairs at Nagpur Head Office and its Branch offices in India. The constant endeavour is to offer students the best of the Universities and Services.

To register for the event, call on the Ph. No.  +91-9168611801/803/804 or visit our office at U-28, East Court, Phoenix Market City, Viman Nagar, Nagar Road. You can also drop a mail at pune@studies-overseas.com for any inquiries.

Visit: http://www.studies-overseas.com/overseas-education-fair/p...

Contact
Krishna Consultants
9168611801
***@studies-overseas.com
End
