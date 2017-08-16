News By Tag
Krishna Consultants Announces Overseas Education Fair at Pune
Overseas Education Fair offers a platform to students to interact with the University delegates directly. Spot application assessment and education counselling is provided to the students to help them gain a better idea about admission criteria and entry requirements. Students can also explore the program benefits, internship opportunities, job prospects and information about studying abroad. They can save up to Rs. 2,85,055 on the application fees. They can also get their profile evaluated for the US university names in case they possess the GRE scores. Scholarships will be available for the eligible students. Students can meet the University delegates from across the globe- USA, Australia, UK, Canada, New Zealand and more.
This event is a gold mine of information related to Overseas Education. The fact that experts from global education domain and delegates from reputed universities gather under one roof to interact with students makes it a much-awaited event every year for any student who is curious about pursuing higher studies abroad. Since its inception, Krishna Consultants has been conducting Overseas Education Fairs at Nagpur Head Office and its Branch offices in India. The constant endeavour is to offer students the best of the Universities and Services.
