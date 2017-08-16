News By Tag
Wooden Space Unveils A Mesmerising Collection of Corner Sofas Online
A corner sofa is an impeccable choice for a brighter looking living room. If you are looking to buy one for your home, then Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture store in the UK where you can pick from various styles and designs.
Explore a Unique Collection of L-shaped Corner Sofas
Wooden Space holds an exquisitely crafted collection of classic and modern L-shaped corner sofas online. As the name suggests, these sofas are made to be placed in the corners as they form a right angle which allows them to extend along the two adjoining walls. They can give an illusion of big space to any living room, and they also offer more seating space than an ordinary sofa set. Whether it's Carbine, Fraser or Corsas, all the
L shaped sofas at Wooden Space are provided with soft cushions at the back, seat and armrests for making them comfortable to sit, sleep or recline comfortably and their soft fabric upholstery gives a squishy feel to your skin and looks very attractive due to their enticing colours. Moreover, the framework of their backrest is reclined to the perfect position for giving utmost comfort to your backbone and spine. All the corner sofas in their catalogue are an epitome of style and comfort, and each of them has been crafted with extreme precision by their in-house artisans and manufactured using the best-quality raw material and innovative technology. As the leading online furniture manufacturer and supplier in the UK, Wooden Space has created a niche for itself in offering a wide collection of modern corner sofas online.
Affordable Prices
The best part of shopping a corner sofa from Wooden Space is that they have priced all their products reasonably, so you can easily afford them. Although the prices of the corner sofas available in their catalogue are much lower than what you buy from anywhere else, they have not compromised on the quality. This is quite obvious because they have used only the top-quality material in manufacturing and they have also passed each of their products through rigorous quality-check measures during various phases of manufacturing.
Option for Customisation
Customisation is not an issue with any product that you wish to purchase from Wooden Space. Whether you want to change the look, style, fabric, colour and design of your corner sofa or anything else, there you can easily buy a sofa customised as per your desire. All you need to do is register your contact details by filling up the customisation form available at their site. After this, their designer will contact you soon to know your customisation plan, and your corner sofa will be modified accordingly. Moreover, if you have an entirely new design and plan for your corner sofa, they can also help you to mould it accordingly.
Other Benefits
Shopping online is quite hassle-free with Wooden Space as they provide you with the detailed product description and high-quality 3-D images of the products which give you a clear idea of what you are supposed to invest in. Furthermore, in case of queries and issues regarding the product, you can also contact their customer support staff. All their payment options are made safe through latest firewalls, so you can place your order by using any payment option. Besides all these, Wooden Space believes in timely delivery of all the orders, and therefore, you'll never get a chance to complain regarding their service.
Add sophistication and elegance to your interior by bringing your home a corner sofa set. Because of its versatile nature, you can surround it with any type of furniture. Their exclusiveness is everlasting, and the trend of corner sofas never gets outdated. Browse through the unique collection of these furniture units to pick the one that fits well with your preferences.
Shop Modern L Shaped Corner Sofa Sets Online @ https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
