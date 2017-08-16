 
Trade Interceptor Platform Now Serving as Core ThinkMarkets® Offering

 
 
LONDON - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- ThinkMarkets®, the leading global broker in FX & CFDs, has successfully completed the full integration of Trade Interceptor. The leading mobile trading platform has been incorporated into the firm's core infrastructure thus offering users a full suite of services.

The enhanced trading features of the mobile trading app are now fully powered by ThinkMarkets®. Tens of thousands of Trade Interceptor users are now trading live across all their devices with hundreds of new clients joining on a daily basis.

Trade Interceptor was traditionally used by traders for technical analysis due to its robust technical functionalities. Users of the app can open and create a live account in minutes and fund their trading account through numerous safe and secure payment methods to access the live markets.

Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets® commented: "Our aims and objectives are simple, offer the best mobile trading solution in a seamless and automated manner.

This latest move supports our long-term vision of strengthening the existing framework that Trade Interceptor operates in and to provide a series of upgrades and developments that benefit end users to become the world's largest mobile trading brokerage."

Trade Interceptor now delivers live trading functionality on a wide range of markets including indices, commodities, forex and metals via the ThinkMarkets® data feed. Further enhancements to the successful Trade Interceptor product offering include, CFD equities and crypto currencies thus providing an overall broader range of market instruments.

Faizan Anees, Managing Director and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets® added: "Since offering live trading on Trade Interceptor we have received a phenomenal response and hence it was a natural move to fully integrate the platform into our core ThinkMarkets® infrastructure, thus offering traders a faster, more advanced and higher quality product."

ThinkMarkets® is one of the fastest growing financial services providers and Fin-tech players. The firm has embedded technology in its DNA and continues to innovate to provide cutting-edge solutions to the global FX and CFD trading community. Earlier this year the firm was nominated for Best FX Platform at the Benzinga Fintech awards, thus recognising the firm's long-term commitment to offering innovative and disruptive technologies to traders and investors.

Visit https://www.thinkmarkets.com/uk/

