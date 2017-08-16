News By Tag
Trade Interceptor Platform Now Serving as Core ThinkMarkets® Offering
The enhanced trading features of the mobile trading app are now fully powered by ThinkMarkets®
Trade Interceptor was traditionally used by traders for technical analysis due to its robust technical functionalities. Users of the app can open and create a live account in minutes and fund their trading account through numerous safe and secure payment methods to access the live markets.
Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets®
This latest move supports our long-term vision of strengthening the existing framework that Trade Interceptor operates in and to provide a series of upgrades and developments that benefit end users to become the world's largest mobile trading brokerage."
Trade Interceptor now delivers live trading functionality on a wide range of markets including indices, commodities, forex and metals via the ThinkMarkets®
Faizan Anees, Managing Director and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets®
ThinkMarkets®
Visit https://www.thinkmarkets.com/
Media Contact
PR Manager
+442038295421
pr@thinkmarkets.com
