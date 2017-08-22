 
August 2017





Intelegain Technologies to Exhibit at MWC Americas 2017

Intelegain, an end-to-end mobile solutions provider, is all set to exhibit at MWC Americas at the Moscone Center, 747 Howard Street.
 
DALLAS - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- MWC Americas will debut in San Francisco at the Moscone Center and will be the premier mobile industry event for the Americas. During the event, Intelegain aims to showcase its expertise in the ever-changing mobile industry, share insights on industry's best practices and converse with potential partners, clients creating meaningful connections and showcase some of its successful applications and project case studies.

Intelegain being a Microsoft Gold Partner, enables its customer to take advantage of the suite of products and solutions from the Microsoft stable including use of tools like Xamarin.

"Events like MWC Americas present a good opportunity for companies to showcase their tech capabilities and sharing innovative ideas, creating brand awareness and networking in the ever evolving digital environment", Says Suraj Gupta, AVP - Strategy and Consulting at Intelegain.

About Intelegain

Intelegain is a global technology and innovation company having offices in Dallas, Mumbai, Singapore, Dubai and Sydney having 15 years of technology consulting experience, development and servicing over 350+ customers globally.

Intelegain drives digital engagement and business value for Start-ups and Enterprises through Enterprise Mobile, Web and Cloud-based applications and helps businesses adopt and leverage the power of mobility in a fast changing mobile ecosystem by building products that provide great customer experiences.

We work with medium and large enterprises & and also help start-ups grow by creating great mobile experiences & software products.

Visit at : https://www.intelegain.com

Contact
Suraj Gupta
+1-888-235-8964
suraj.g@intelegain.com
