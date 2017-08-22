News By Tag
Intelegain Technologies to Exhibit at MWC Americas 2017
Intelegain, an end-to-end mobile solutions provider, is all set to exhibit at MWC Americas at the Moscone Center, 747 Howard Street.
Intelegain being a Microsoft Gold Partner, enables its customer to take advantage of the suite of products and solutions from the Microsoft stable including use of tools like Xamarin.
"Events like MWC Americas present a good opportunity for companies to showcase their tech capabilities and sharing innovative ideas, creating brand awareness and networking in the ever evolving digital environment"
About Intelegain
Intelegain is a global technology and innovation company having offices in Dallas, Mumbai, Singapore, Dubai and Sydney having 15 years of technology consulting experience, development and servicing over 350+ customers globally.
Intelegain drives digital engagement and business value for Start-ups and Enterprises through Enterprise Mobile, Web and Cloud-based applications and helps businesses adopt and leverage the power of mobility in a fast changing mobile ecosystem by building products that provide great customer experiences.
We work with medium and large enterprises & and also help start-ups grow by creating great mobile experiences & software products.
Visit at : https://www.intelegain.com
Contact
Suraj Gupta
+1-888-235-8964
suraj.g@intelegain.com
