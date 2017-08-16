UK's Hottest New Flight Comparison Site Prepares for Take Off 1 2 3 4 5 Travis from Travangelo Fly to Brazil with Travangelo Jet off to Japan with Travangelo Travel to Canada with Travangelo Grab your flights to Amsterdam with Travangelo LONDON - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Online holiday hunters are offered more choice and a bespoke travel booking service, with the UK's latest flight comparison site,



This exciting new flight comparison site has been created to bring customers more choice, more value, and a higher standard of service: gone is the anonymity of booking flights through one-size-fits- all sites, to be replaced by a model that benefits the consumer, while giving smaller agencies the opportunity to gain the same levels of exposure as major travel providers.





Two-thirds of holiday-makers research their trip online, but many value a more hands-on approach and prefer to make the actual booking in person, at a local travel agency. Travangelo's founders recognised this gap in the market and set about creating a model that would provide the choice and value offered by online travel sites, as well as the personal, tailored service experienced by customers who book their trip at a traditional travel agent's.



The result is Travangelo. Like the mainstream flight comparison sites, Travangelo offers excellent levels of choice and value from major flight providers. However, the site also goes that extra mile, by sourcing holiday deals and flights from smaller, niche agencies. Via the site, customers can browse live prices and flight availability from agencies of all sizes. If they prefer to, customers can pick up the phone and talk to an experienced agent in person, to help them to create their dream holiday and get great value for money.



Since its launch, the site has soared to success, reaching an audience of over 12 million consumers, who regularly check in for live deals of the day, travel advice, and to fuel their passion for travel.



Commercial Director, Ceri Davies says: "The idea is to encourage people to explore the world, but we also want people to find the trip that is right for them. We want to help families, hen parties, honeymooning couples, students on gap years, to find the best value trip and help them to create memories that will last forever. Mainstream flight comparison sites help people to find standard trips, but we want to take it further; whether people are looking for an eco-holiday or a crazy festival, I have absolute confidence in the unrivalled choice and service available on Travangelo. The company is still very young, but we have high hopes and big ideas; we think that this could change the way people shop for holidays, by closing the void between impersonal online bargains and bespoke experiences from travel agents."



As Travangelo soars to success, one thing is for sure: for customers seeking the best possible deal on their dream holiday, the sky really is the limit.



