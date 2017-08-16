News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022
RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market.
As per RNCOS report "Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Outlook 2022", the global Parkinson's disease drugs market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth during 2016-2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The report provides insight about the major drivers, such as increasing awareness about Parkinson's disease and its treatment options, research grants and funds, for the global Parkinson's disease drugs market.
Furthermore, few challenges, such as patent expiry and high cost of treatment, which are hindering the growth of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market have also been mentioned in the report. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market.
The global Parkinson's disease drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of therapy into levodopa therapy, dopamine therapy, MAO-B inhibitor therapy, COMT inhibitor therapy, and other types of therapies. Among all the types, levodopa therapy is the first and most potent treatment for the Parkinson's disease. The benefits of the medication are witnessed soon after administration.
Apart from these types of therapies, various pharmaceutical and biotech companies are also developing stem cell therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Stem cell therapy is an evolving field which makes use of stem cells to treat or prevent a disease or condition, such as Parkinson's disease. Even a minimal success from this procedure can mean significant improvement in quality of life for patients.
Numerous companies, such as SanBio Inc and International Stem Cell Corp, are carrying out clinical trials for stem cell therapies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Hence, stem cell therapy presents great opportunities for the growth of global Parkinson's disease drugs market in the coming years.
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global Parkinson's disease drugs industry. The drugs pipeline of Parkinson's disease has also been mentioned in the report.
The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global Parkinson's disease drugs market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios and product pipeline. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global Parkinson's disease drugs market.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse