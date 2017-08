Family law team strengthens at Tallents Solicitors in Mansfield

Tallents Solicitors is delighted to welcome Helen Shaw to the Mansfield office. Helen will be working with Mark Hawkins and Mat Derbyshire in the Family law department.

Helen Shaw joins Tallents Solicitors as a family lawyer in Mansfield

-- Helen has extensive experience in dealing with financial issues on divorce, ranging from modest assets to high net worth, including support for business owners and their spouses.Helen is a member of Resolution, the national organisation committed to the constructive resolution of family disputes. Helen also strongly subscribes to the organisation's values, dealing with cases in a constructive and non-confrontational manner, always keeping in mind the stress that family disputes can cause for the client and their family.Trained as a mediator, although Helen does not currently practice as one, she recognises the value that mediation brings to clients as a means of resolving disputes.Partner, Mark Hawkins said:"The family law legal expertise that Helen brings to Tallents Solicitors in Mansfield, perfectly complements the existing family law legal experience at Tallents. Our highly capable team is able to support clients by providing pragmatic and robust family law and children law advice, no matter what the issue."Helen said:"I'm delighted to be joining the Family law team at Tallents Solicitors and look forward to meeting as many existing and new clients as possible over the coming weeks and months."Helen will be available for appointments at the Mansfield office of Tallents on Westgate and also at the free Family Law Clinics held every Tuesday evening from 5-7pm at Tallents in Southwell.Read more on the Tallents Solicitors website: http://www.tallents.co.uk/ team/helen-shaw/