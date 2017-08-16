News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The US Used Car Retail Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) - Daedal Research
The report entitled The US Used Car Retail Market provides analysis of the US used car retail market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, volume and segments.
Autonation Inc., CarMax Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc. and Penske Automotive Group are some of the key players operating in the US used car retail market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.
Company Coverage
Autonation Inc.
CarMax Inc.
Sonic Automotive Inc.
Penske Automotive Group Inc.
Executive Summary
A used car, also called as a pre-owned vehicle, or a secondhand car refers to a vehicle that formerly has had one or more than one retail owners. Independent, franchise car owners, leasing offices, rental car companies, auctions, and private parties are some of the channels via which used cars are sold to the consumers.
The US used car retail market can be divided on the basis of dealership and engine capacity. On the basis of dealership, the market can be classified into franchised dealers, independent dealers and private party sales. On the basis of engine capacity, the market can be divided into compact, mid and full size.
The US used car retail market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecast period (2017-2021). The US used car retail market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing disposable income, introduction of standalone stores in the US, incentives on new cars and rising share of CPO sales from franchised dealers.
However, limited dealers offering hassle free customer experience and reducing consumer satisfaction with conventional used car process are some of the challenges associated with the market. Opportunities for new entrants and acceleration in sales of used cars via online channels are some of the latest trends in the market.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: US Used Car Retail Market Segments
Figure 2: The US Used Car Retail Market by Value; 2016-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 3: The US Used Car Retail Market by Volume; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 4: The US Used Car Retail Market by Volume; 2017-2021 (Million Units)
Figure 5: The US Used Car Retail Market by Segments; 2016
Figure 6: The US Used Car Retail Market by Franchised Dealers; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 7: The US Used Car Retail Market by Franchised Dealers; 2017-2021 (Million Units)
Figure 8: The US Used Car Retail Market by Independent Dealers; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 9: The US Used Car Retail Market by Independent Dealers; 2017-2021 (Million Units)
Figure 10: The US Used Car Retail Market by Private Party Sales; 2010-2016 (Million Units)
Figure 11: The US Used Car Retail Market by Private Party Sales; 2017-2021 (Million Units)
Figure 12: The US GNI Per Capita; 2012-2016 (US$ Thousand)
Figure 13: CPO % Share of Franchised Used Sales
Figure 14: Percentage of Customer Indicating Dealer/ Purchase Process Included Attribute
Figure 15: Customer Satisfaction Rate with Traditional Used Car Process
Figure 16: Retailers Online Used Vehicle Inventory Units
Figure 17: Sales of Used Vehicles in the US; 2016 (000 Vehicles)
Figure 18: The US Used Car Market by Players; 2017
Figure 19: Autonation Revenues; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 20: Autonation Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 21: CarMax Revenues; 2013-2017 (US$ Billion)
Figure 22: CarMax Revenue by Segments; 2017
Figure 23: Sonic Revenues; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 24: Sonic Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 25: Penske Revenues; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 26: Penske Revenue by Segments; 2016
Table 1: US Used Car Market Segments on the Basis of Dealership
For further details, kindly visit :
http://www.daedal-
Rajeev Kumar
(Business Development Manager)
Address: 36 SFS Flats
Paschim Vihar
New Delhi-110063
Mobile: +91-9811715635
Tel: +91-120-4553017
Mail ID - info@daedal-
Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse