How to get PMP Certification in just 9 Steps

Looking for a way to becoming a Project Management Professional (PMP)? Look no further. Here are 9 steps that will show you how to become a certified.

-- Project Management Professional (PMP) is globally recognized certification for Project Management and the Project Management Institute (PMI®) is the governing body of this certification. Till 2017, there are around 730,000 PMP certified professionals across the world. If you are also looking to become certified Project Management Professional, follow the below steps to learn how to get PMP certification:The PMI® organization has published a Handbook which is easily available on their official website. The PMI handbook explains everything one should know about the process for applying for PMP, taking the exam and getting certified.The PMI has set criteria to apply for PMP certification. To appear for the PMP certification exam, one must have a bachelor's degree with 4,500 hours of project management experience while those who don't have a bachelor's degree need to have 7,500 hours of experience. Moreover, individuals need to attend 35 hours of the PMP certification training program to earn required contact hours. You can attend online PMP courses or in-person PMP bootcamp to earn contact hours.You can apply for the PMP certification exam before or after completing your online PMP courses or in-person PMP bootcamp. To register, you have to visit and fill the PMP Application Form on the PMI website ( http://www.pmi.org ). Once your PMP application has been approved, you can book an exam on the most suitable date.'What is PMP certification?' PMP certification is globally recognized credentials for project managers and is based on the PMBOK Guide. Hence, during the PMP certification training, it is recommended to read the book multiple times.Another way to start preparing for the PMP exam is listening to online audio books or other study materials. Nowadays, there are numerous sources available to refer and prep for the PMP exam. These prep-materials make the concepts, tools, and techniques of the PMBOK easy and explain you with examples from everyday life.You can attend PMP certification training either online or in-person. There are several training providers, colleges and universities run workshops around the world. Few organizations even provide a passing guarantee with their training programs. Just like other prep material, the PMP certification training will also help you gain understanding on the PMBOK® Guide. The major benefit is that you can discuss your problem with an instructor and fellow students.There are numerous online tests available on the internet. Also, many organizations offer simulation test with their training programs that help you to prepare for the PMP certification exam. You can see the improvement in your score as you attempt more and more simulation exams. If you consistently score 85% or more in your simulations, then you can appear for the exam.While planning for PMP, it's very important for you to decide a schedule for your study. One needs to plan everything, including how many hours in a day you will be dedicated for study, how many sample tests you will be answering and how many chapters from the PMBOK Guide will be covered during this period. In this way, you will come to know how many months, you will need to prepare for PMP. While planning your study, make yourself prepared for ups and downs as PMP exam is a serious endeavor.After all planning and studies, it is the time to take the final exam. Consider the following things that will help you to achieve success in the last step. Don't take much stress, specially a day before the exam. Take a proper sleep, enjoy your breakfast and a journey from your home to the examination center. You have studied hard and now you are ready for the final exam. Prior to the exam there is a short tutorial explaining about using the computer and the software. After listening instruction carefully, click the "Start Exam" button and start writing your test.