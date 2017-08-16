Buy Luxurious And Modern Feature Apartment

 
It also provides residential substitute at the Gulshan Bellina consist of 2BHK and 3BHK apartment of various sizes. As per you required sizes you can buy your dream house.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are an enthusiast to buy a modern and luxurious home then you landed in the right place. Gulshan Bellina is an advanced and creative housing project unit endeavour located in the Greater Noida West, Greater Noida. The endeavour provides a mixture of console living as well as the fit surrounding. The endeavour region has unhindered excellent connectivity to greater Noida. The residents there will surely obtain easy access to excellent services such as hospitals, schools, leisure, parks, areas and much more. It also provides residential substitute at the Gulshan Bellina consist of 2BHK and 3BHK apartment of various sizes. As per you required sizes you can buy your dream house. The area included in these arrays from 1020 -1745 sq.ft each. Internal region specifications of every residential flat feature designer tiled surfaces, big windows, granite counter top in the kitchen, and intercom facility.

The developer has made assured that each section of the house is well ventilated and also offers ample sun light. It also consists of a choice of comfy as well as a desirable specification which collectively with greater region assured a peaceful residential living space. The clubhouse at this attempt consist practically entire thing includes an indoor game, coffee shop, spa, gym and many more facility. It provides sufficient option to unwind, amuse and also rejuvenated your own. The kids love to play in devoted and also totally secure play area along with sand pits and also different sports specification presented on the unit. The venture offers hi-tech safety measures. Furthermore, earthquake resistant RCC framed structure and CCTV digital cameras are some of the modern feature included in the residential apartment unit.

Source:gulshan group
