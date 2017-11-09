 
Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Hughes to explore ground segment innovations for milsatcom

SMi Group's 19th Global MilSatCom Conference will highlight the importance of ground segment innovations for military satellite communications.
 
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ground segment continues to play a crucial role, as the importance of enabling secure mission-critical connectivity anywhere at any time continues to grow for defence forces around the globe. Thus, SMi's Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition will present an exclusive interactive panel discussion on this timely topic, where key experts will explore ground segment innovations ensuring effective end-to-end secured satellite communications.

This session will provide a platform for industry representatives and decision makers to discuss challenges facing the ground segment, and solutions they can provide, as the end users' demand for flexibility and increased bandwidth continues to grow. Highlights will include:

·         R&D progress and how this can benefit military users

·         Applications and implications for SatCom-on-the-Move

·         Ground systems for HTS satellites

·         The importance of interoperability and flexibility in ground terminals

·         An in-depth outline of key considerations and challenges as well as how the industry looks to overcome these.

Panelists include:

·         Peter de Selding, Co-Founder, Editor, Space Intel Report (Moderator)

·         Panel Member to be confirmed, Airbus

·         Rick Lober, VP and General Manager Defence & Intelligence Systems Division, Hughes Network Systems

·         Stuart Daughtridge, Vice President of Advanced Technology, Kratos Technology and Training Solutions

·         Panel Member to be confirmed, Lockheed Martin

·         Brian Rodriguez, Director Business Development and Strategy, Protected Communication Systems, Integrated Communication Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Raytheon

·         Gary Echo, Business Development Manager, ViaSat

More information can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017 will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments and issues in SatCom technology. Key themes will include the GovSatCom initiative, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives, satcom-on-the-move, addressing commercial challenges, and updates on future military capabilities.

Esteemed speakers this year will include a high calibre of military representatives from nations including Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Spain, UK and USA.

The event will also see the presence of senior decision makers within the industry including SES, Advantech Wireless, Aerospace Corporation, Boeing, ComTech, Cubic|GATR Technologies, ETL Systems, Eutelsat, GovSat, IAI Elta, Inmarsat, Inster, Intelsat, L3 Technologies, Newtec, Northrop Grumman, Scisys, Thales, Unique Broadband Systems, XTAR and more.

The full roster of speakers and exhibitors for Global MilSatCom 2017 can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

Those interested in attending are advised to register on the event website, or contact SMi Group to secure participation.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
