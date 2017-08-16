News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService announced Enterprise-grade, Dynamic IVR Builder Solution
Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob, revealed some of the key features and advantages of dynamic IVR builder developed by FreeSWITCHService. He said, " At FreeSWITCHService, we always want to come up with the innovative and holistic approach to offer customer-centric solutions using FreeSWITCH platform. Our customized IVR builder offers features like time-zone support, message or script recording, DID number support, and multi level IVR menu creation apart from basic IVR solution-related features. The tailored IVR solution is capable of connecting to various servers and provides a plethora of benefits to the companies worldwide. Be it increasing efficiency or IVR usability, our custom IVR solutions serve the purposes in a cost-efficient manner and help businesses reduce the cost of hiring resources while enabling them to get the most from telecom resources. In a way, they can get the competitive edge over their peers." He concluded with a smile, " There would be no waiting or hold time for the customers, thanks to the dynamic IVR creator."
FreeSWITCHService offers comprehensive solutions for facilitating VoIP-based services to the corporate clients globally. The company has gained fame through offering quality solutions in the domains of IVR, conferencing, Class 4 and Class 5 Softswitch, DID (Direct Inward Dialing) and SBC (Session Border Controller).
FreeSWITCHService offers dynamic IVR buildersolutions that are compatible with the global telecommunication standards. Visit thepage (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
