FreeSWITCHService announced Enterprise-grade, Dynamic IVR Builder Solution

August 2017
Arlington - Texas - US

ARLINGTON, Texas - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- FreeSWITCHService, a well-known VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, offers end-to-end business communication solutions using the VoIP technology. The company has announced to offer dynamic Interactive Voice Response (IVR) builder solution for the enterprises across the world. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService described its importance with these words: " Our dynamic IVR creatoris an ideal and feasible solution for the enterprises globally for enhancing the brand image and offering a pleasant customer experience. Service providers can extend services to tenants using our dynamic solutions through creating multi level IVR menus. We have simplified both the implementation and administration of IVR through integrating GUI designer tool and prompt-management tool in our customized IVR builder. We develop dynamic IVR using the FreeSWITCH platform and offer a tailored solution that addresses communication requirements of the company." The spokesperson concluded.

Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob, revealed some of the key features and advantages of dynamic IVR builder developed by FreeSWITCHService. He said, " At FreeSWITCHService, we always want to come up with the innovative and holistic approach to offer customer-centric solutions using FreeSWITCH platform. Our customized IVR builder offers features like time-zone support, message or script recording, DID number support, and multi level IVR menu creation apart from basic IVR solution-related features. The tailored IVR solution is capable of connecting to various servers and provides a plethora of benefits to the companies worldwide. Be it increasing efficiency or IVR usability, our custom IVR solutions serve the purposes in a cost-efficient manner and help businesses reduce the cost of hiring resources while enabling them to get the most from telecom resources. In a way, they can get the competitive edge over their peers." He concluded with a smile, " There would be no waiting or hold time for the customers, thanks to the dynamic IVR creator."

FreeSWITCHService offers comprehensive solutions for facilitating VoIP-based services to the corporate clients globally. The company has gained fame through offering quality solutions in the domains of IVR, conferencing, Class 4 and Class 5 Softswitch, DID (Direct Inward Dialing) and SBC (Session Border Controller).

FreeSWITCHService offers dynamic IVR buildersolutions that are compatible with the global telecommunication standards. Visit thepage (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/multitenantivrsoftware) to get more information about these solutions.

