Emirates Metallic Industries Company Selects Epicor ERP to Improve Manufacturing Processes

--Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that Emirates Metallic Industries Company Limited (EMIC), a leading manufacturer of metal packaging solutions in the UAE, has selected its global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, Epicor ERP. Knowledge Web Consultancy, an Epicor partner, will implement the solution at EMIC's two facilities in the UAE— promoting working smarter, supporting better decision-making, and driving business growth.Epicor ERP will allow EMIC to increase visibility, transparency and information exchange across the organisation, automate manufacturing processes, improve inventory control and minimise human error in reporting. The functionality offered in Epicor ERP will also enable the organisation to meet the requirements of the international quality management standard, ISO 9001:2015, and the soon to be introduced VAT regulations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states."In addition to offering a manufacturing-specific solution that has a proven track record and an excellent reputation in the industry, what really set Epicor apart from the competition was its industry expertise and partner support," said Mohammed Alkolak, ERP manager at Emirates Metallic Industries Co. Ltd. "Several of the ERP vendors we spoke to struggled to understand our unique business requirements and the solutions they offered fell short of our expectations—this wasn't the case with Epicor. With just a quick overview of all our business processes, Epicor and their partner, Knowledge Web Consultancy, understood the challenges we faced, pinpointed areas for process improvement, and then specified a solution to match these needs."A certified Epicor partner for over seven years, Knowledge Web Consultancy not only played a leading role during the request for proposal (RFP) and proof of concept (POC) stages, but also managed the entire implementation of Epicor ERP at EMIC's two facilities in Sharjah, UAE. They continue to provide "Go-Live" support to Mohammed and his team, to ensure that Epicor ERP meets the requirements of EMIC and allows them to make continuous process improvements.With Epicor ERP serving as the backbone of the business, EMIC now also has the confidence to update its ISO certification from ISO 9001:2008 to ISO 9001:2015. As Mohammed explained, "With their focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the ISO 9001 standards are a must-have for any organisation, particularly those in the manufacturing sector. Epicor ERP will allow us to achieve interoperability and integrity between the various supply chain operations, continuously evaluate and improve all processes, apply controls to minimise user error, improve data accuracy and easily monitor all key performance indicators (KPIs) of the business. These improvements will go a long way in helping us meet the requirements of the latest ISO standards and ensure that we can provide our customers with the highest quality products and customer service.""As more and more small-to-medium size manufacturing organisations in the UAE look to grow their businesses and expand into new regions, they are choosing to replace their legacy systems with modern ERP solutions. EMIC is the perfect example of this," said Monzer Tohme, regional vice president, Middle East and Africa, Epicor Software. "With over 27 years of experience providing solutions to metal packaging companies across the world, I am confident that Epicor ERP will enable EMIC to reap operational benefits, respond to continual pressures to keep up with strict quality standards, and ensure they meet the demands of their customers on time, every time."