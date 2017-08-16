News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Emirates Metallic Industries Company Selects Epicor ERP to Improve Manufacturing Processes
Strong manufacturing capabilities, real-time reporting, and excellent price-to-performance ratio, set Epicor apart from competition
Epicor ERP will allow EMIC to increase visibility, transparency and information exchange across the organisation, automate manufacturing processes, improve inventory control and minimise human error in reporting. The functionality offered in Epicor ERP will also enable the organisation to meet the requirements of the international quality management standard, ISO 9001:2015, and the soon to be introduced VAT regulations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.
"In addition to offering a manufacturing-
A certified Epicor partner for over seven years, Knowledge Web Consultancy not only played a leading role during the request for proposal (RFP) and proof of concept (POC) stages, but also managed the entire implementation of Epicor ERP at EMIC's two facilities in Sharjah, UAE. They continue to provide "Go-Live" support to Mohammed and his team, to ensure that Epicor ERP meets the requirements of EMIC and allows them to make continuous process improvements.
With Epicor ERP serving as the backbone of the business, EMIC now also has the confidence to update its ISO certification from ISO 9001:2008 to ISO 9001:2015. As Mohammed explained, "With their focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the ISO 9001 standards are a must-have for any organisation, particularly those in the manufacturing sector. Epicor ERP will allow us to achieve interoperability and integrity between the various supply chain operations, continuously evaluate and improve all processes, apply controls to minimise user error, improve data accuracy and easily monitor all key performance indicators (KPIs) of the business. These improvements will go a long way in helping us meet the requirements of the latest ISO standards and ensure that we can provide our customers with the highest quality products and customer service."
"As more and more small-to-medium size manufacturing organisations in the UAE look to grow their businesses and expand into new regions, they are choosing to replace their legacy systems with modern ERP solutions. EMIC is the perfect example of this," said Monzer Tohme, regional vice president, Middle East and Africa, Epicor Software. "With over 27 years of experience providing solutions to metal packaging companies across the world, I am confident that Epicor ERP will enable EMIC to reap operational benefits, respond to continual pressures to keep up with strict quality standards, and ensure they meet the demands of their customers on time, every time."
Contact
Vernon Saldanha
Procre8
***@procre8.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse