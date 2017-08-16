News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mapping the Rise of Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics
Deepanshu Jain, the principal analyst, stated, "Liquid biopsy has emerged as a promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool that analyzes biofluids to detect rare cells and biomarkers, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA / RNA (ctNAs) or exosomes. In addition to liquid biopsy, the market is gradually witnessing the emergence of several other non-invasive diagnostic technologies that exploit skin lesions, bronchial fluid and exhaled breath as samples to trace signatures of cancer."
The market is primarily led by start-ups / small companies, such as (in alphabetical order) CellMax Life, Celsee Diagnostics, Datar Genetics, DiaDx, EONE-DIAGNOSTICS Genome Center, Exosome Sciences, iCellate Medical, Inivata, IVDiagnostics, LCM Genect and MDNA Life Sciences. It also has presence of mid to large-sized pharma players; notable examples include (in alphabetical order) Biocartis, Counsyl, Foundation Medicine, Genomic Health and NeoGenomics Laboratories. In addition to the aforementioned players, a number of pharma giants are also developing assets in this field. Prominent players under this category include (in alphabetical order) Affymetrix, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN, Roche, Siemens Healthineers and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The report, amongst other things, covers the following:
• A review of the overall landscape of liquid biopsies and other novel non-invasive diagnostic tests, with respect to the stage of development, type of markers, test sample source, target disease indications and type of application. Additionally, the market overview highlights the geographical distribution and coverage of the tests across the globe, depicting the activity within this domain in different global regions.
• Comprehensive profiles of the popular tests and systems, highlighting the current development status, specifications and advantages, clinical information, and related collaborations. Additionally, we have provided detailed profiles of the key players involved in the domain as well.
• The impact of venture capital funding in this area. It is important to mention that since the industry has witnessed the emergence of several start-ups, funding is a key enabler that is likely to drive both innovation and product development in the coming years.
• An elaborate valuation analysis of start-ups and small players that are involved in the liquid biopsy domain. We built a multi-variable dependent valuation model to estimate the current valuation of a number of companies focused in this domain.
• An elaborate bubble analysis, based on parameters, such as the liquid biopsy portfolio of a company, its number of employees and geographical coverage of the tests, depicting the competitive market landscape.
• An estimation of the contribution of the other non-invasive cancer diagnostics market, taking into account the number of tests and the sales registered by the marketed tests.
• A review of future growth opportunities and the likely impact of non-invasive cancer diagnostics in the overall cancer diagnostics domain.
Jain further added, "The likely benefits associated with the use of non-invasive cancer diagnostics for early diagnosis / patient monitoring / recurrence monitoring are estimated to be worth billions of dollars. These non-invasive diagnostic tests, backed by patient success stories, increasing awareness and the availability of successful clinical validation data for several cancer indications, offer significant promise and are anticipated to replace invasive diagnostic tools/techniques in the coming few years. With liquid biopsy on the forefront, the overall non-invasive cancer diagnostics market is likely to receive a significant boost in the foreseen future."
The report highlights the contributions of several players in the field, including the following:
• Biocartis
• Biocept
• Biodesix
• Exosome Diagnostics
• Genomic Health
• NeoGenomics Laboratories
• Personal Genome Diagnostics
• QIAGEN
• Transgenomic
• Trovagene
The opinions and insights discussed in this report were influenced by valuable inputs from senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Burkhard Jansen, MD (Chief Medical Officer, DermTech), Frank Szczepanski (President and CEO, IVDiagnostics)
For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/
or email sales@rootsanalysis.com
Contact:
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1-604-595-4954
Gaurav.Chaudhary@
Contact
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1-604-595-4954
***@rootsanalysis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse