Global SCADA Market Is Boosted by Increasing Adoption of Automation in Various Industries

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market is expected to reach $48 billion by 2024 from $31 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Rest of the World (RoW) and Asia Pacific are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% and 6.4%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Global supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market is majorly driven by high penetration of SCADA across several industries. Additionally, rising demand for automation in energy sector, prevalence of SCADA in IT companies fuel the growth of the market.

Component, architecture, application and geography are the major segments of global SCADA market. Component segment includes remote terminal unit (RTU), SCADA communication systems, programmable logic control (PLC), human machine interface (HMI), and others. Architecture segment comprises hardware, software and services. Human machine interface held for the largest market share in 2016. Moreover, application segment is further categorized into, electric power, oil & gas, food & beverages water & wastewater transportation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, telecommunication and others.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW are the key regions covered in the global SCADA market. RoW is the fastest growing region in the market. The growth is attributed to increase in use of SCADA in oil & energy segment. Furthermore, North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.4%.

The Key market players in the global SCADA Market are Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, GE Intelligent Platforms, IBM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., ABB, Siemens AG, and B-SCADA Inc., among others.