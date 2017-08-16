Global Fungicides Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester

Global Fungicides Market By Type (Synthetic Fungicides, Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenyl amides, Strobilurins)

Media Contact

research nester

6465869123

***@researchnester.com research nester6465869123

End

-- Fungicides are defined as a type of biological organism that controls fungal disease by killing the fungus. It is widely used for the prevention of fungal disease that affects plants. Fungicides help to enhance the quality of the crop. It is also used in animals to prevent them from fungal infection. Fungicides are gaining popularity among the farmers due to their various properties such as high crop yield, better quality crop production and others.Global fungicides market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Additionally,Further, the growth of fungicides market is attributed to various factors such as rapidly growing population and increasing awareness among farmers.On the basis of synthetic type, the triazoles segment is expected to project a highest CAGR by the end of 2024 owing to low cost. Furthermore, cereals & grains by crop type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Likely, cereals & grains are estimated to grow at a highest CAGR by the end of 2024 owing to the increased awareness regarding their nutritional benefits.In terms of geography, Europe region in 2016 accounted for the highest market share of 36% of the overall fungicides market. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the increase in use of fungicides through advanced agricultural techniques. Moreover, Western European countries are the major countries attributing towards the growth of fungicides market. In addition to this, presence of major fungicides vendors in the region is envisioned to foster the growth of fungicides market by the end of 2024.Asia-Pacific region accounted for the second largest market of fungicides owing to favorable government initiatives to increase the crop yield and to enhance quality of the crop. The major countries witnessing the augmented demand for fungicides are Japan, China and India. Additionally, China is the dominating country in this region owing to growing population and rise in need for food security. North America region is also projected to showcase a tremendous growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for agricultural products coupled with modern farming techniques. Further, U.S. is expected to contribute significant revenue to the global fungicides market during the forecast period.Our in-depth analysis has segmented global fungicides market into the following segments:Synthetic FungicidesDithiocarbamatesBenzimidazolesChloronitrilesTriazolesPhenylamidesStrobilurinsOthersBio FungicidesCereals & GrainsOilseeds & PulsesFruits & VegetablesOthersGlobal fungicides market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisLatin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisEurope (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisAsia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisRising global population along with growing demand for food, grains, vegetables and other agricultural products are believed to be the major factors propelling the growth of global fungicides market. Additionally, increase in crop loss due to fungal diseases and rise in food security concerns for the growing population are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of fungicides market. Further, rising adoption of fungicides in agriculture sector to enhance the quality and quantity of production of grains, vegetables and fruits and growing demand for crop protection are expected to flourish the growth of fungicides market across the globe.Moreover, growing awareness regarding the benefits of fungicides among farmers along with change in farming practices (from traditional to conventional)are envisioned to positively impact the growth of fungicides market.However, rising environmental and health concerns related with continuous usage of synthetic fungicides is projected to dampen the growth of fungicides market.SyngentaCompany OverviewKey Product OfferingsBusiness StrategySWOT AnalysisFinancialsMonsantoNufarm LtdAdama Agricultural Solutions LtdFMC CorporationCheminova A/SBayer AGBASF SEDOW Agroscience LLCPesticide Company ConsolidationsScope and ContextOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewThe global fungicides market is segmented as follows:By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Crop Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisMarket DynamicsSupply & Demand RiskCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Force ModelGeographical Economic ActivityKey Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product PortfolioRecent Trends and DevelopmentsIndustry Growth Drivers and ChallengesKey Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environmentFor Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919