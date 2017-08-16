News By Tag
Global Fungicides Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester
Global Fungicides Market By Type (Synthetic Fungicides, Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenyl amides, Strobilurins)
Market Size and Forecast
Global fungicides market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Additionally, the market is expected to reach USD 16.1 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, the growth of fungicides market is attributed to various factors such as rapidly growing population and increasing awareness among farmers.
On the basis of synthetic type, the triazoles segment is expected to project a highest CAGR by the end of 2024 owing to low cost. Furthermore, cereals & grains by crop type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Likely, cereals & grains are estimated to grow at a highest CAGR by the end of 2024 owing to the increased awareness regarding their nutritional benefits.
In terms of geography, Europe region in 2016 accounted for the highest market share of 36% of the overall fungicides market. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the increase in use of fungicides through advanced agricultural techniques. Moreover, Western European countries are the major countries attributing towards the growth of fungicides market. In addition to this, presence of major fungicides vendors in the region is envisioned to foster the growth of fungicides market by the end of 2024.
Asia-Pacific region accounted for the second largest market of fungicides owing to favorable government initiatives to increase the crop yield and to enhance quality of the crop. The major countries witnessing the augmented demand for fungicides are Japan, China and India. Additionally, China is the dominating country in this region owing to growing population and rise in need for food security. North America region is also projected to showcase a tremendous growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for agricultural products coupled with modern farming techniques. Further, U.S. is expected to contribute significant revenue to the global fungicides market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis has segmented global fungicides market into the following segments:
By Type
Synthetic Fungicides
Dithiocarbamates
Benzimidazoles
Chloronitriles
Triazoles
Phenylamides
Strobilurins
Others
Bio Fungicides
By Crop Type
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
By Region
Global fungicides market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Rising global population along with growing demand for food, grains, vegetables and other agricultural products are believed to be the major factors propelling the growth of global fungicides market. Additionally, increase in crop loss due to fungal diseases and rise in food security concerns for the growing population are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of fungicides market. Further, rising adoption of fungicides in agriculture sector to enhance the quality and quantity of production of grains, vegetables and fruits and growing demand for crop protection are expected to flourish the growth of fungicides market across the globe.
Moreover, growing awareness regarding the benefits of fungicides among farmers along with change in farming practices (from traditional to conventional)
However, rising environmental and health concerns related with continuous usage of synthetic fungicides is projected to dampen the growth of fungicides market.
Key Players
Syngenta
Monsanto
Nufarm Ltd
Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd
FMC Corporation
Cheminova A/S
Bayer AG
BASF SE
DOW Agroscience LLC
Pesticide Company Consolidations
