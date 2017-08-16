 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Price Cut As Large As 15% on Industrial Gloves!!! Wonderful Time to Purchase Hand Protections

15% Flat Discount on Online Purchases of Industrial Gloves to Gear Up Sales While Promoting Hygiene at Workplaces: A Great Initiative by PackagingSuppliesByMail
 
 
SOLON, Ohio - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Hand protections are very essential industrial products that are used in almost all workplaces to maintain the specific industry standards. "By offering a massive discount of 15% on the online purchases of all types of gloves, we are extending our contribution to the safety practices that are required at work. Our website is a one stop shop for packaging supplies and industrial safety accessories that are sure to raise the professionalism standards across industries. We encourage businesses as well as individuals to invest in workplace hygiene and thereby achieve new heights of excellence by offering discounted rates on online purchases," says Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail.

Our category of gloves features various different types of gloves including vinyl powdered/ powder-free disposable gloves, latex powdered/ powder-free disposable gloves. Blue/ black nitrile disposable industrial gloves, PVC single-dotted as well as double-dotted gloves, cotton inspection, leather palm industrial gloves, yellow flock lined gloves, high density polyethylene gloves, and leather palm industrial gloves. Our high quality gloves are manufactured with dexterity and care so that they serve the purpose well. Gloves secure hands from getting infected by allergic reactions while fastening your task completion speed. To make this safety accessory available to industries that have not yet started using them, we have announced a 15% sale on all online purchases of industrial gloves.

Enter the code '15GLOVES' to avail 15% flat discount on online purchase of Industrial Gloves. Offer valid till 8/27/2017 only.

Certain tasks demand high specifications and adherence to the wearer's hands in unusual environments. Some workers need to work in high-temperature settings while some need to work in frozen conditions. The type of gloves to be used various upon various circumstances. At Packaging Supplies By Mail, we stock numerous types, sizes, and varieties of industrial gloves for users' specific needs. Visit us at https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com/industrial-gloves to browse through the type of gloves we provide or get in touch with our executives at 1-800-456-2467 to order now. Do not forget to enter the code 15GLOVES to get your order delivered at a discounted price.
