News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Engage Digital Award of Excellence 2017 Goes to Innofied for Best Transport App Solution
For the category Mobile Application Development & Use, Innofied emerged as the winner for their transport app solution called AllRideApps.
Engage Digital Summit Award 2017 is one of the popular category presented by Public Relations Society of India, Kolkata Chapter. On August 16, they announced us victorious in the above-mentioned category for our unique transport solution. AllRideApps, the home-grown transport app solution platform of Innofied that brought awesome results, popularity, and bagged some great clients in just 10 months, which made it emerge as the winner among other competitors.
Swarnendu De, Co-Founder of Innofied congratulated the whole team saying, "We did it again. Our hard work has borne fruits. Out of many products and solution, this was dear to us, and we have together put all the strength to win this award."
Yes, we do have our expertise in web and mobile app development, but this award demands how engaging was your business in a short period of time. We proved it and emerged winner among many tough contenders. There were other categories and many winners such as Indus Net Technologies, Interactive Avenue, Max Mobility and a number of other promising and popular IT organizations has been awarded.
Held on 18th August 2017 at ITC Sonar, Kolkata, it was a great day and big honor for Innofied to accept this award in person. Swarnendu De and Sandip Saha, Innofied's CEO and co-founders received the award from Nivedita Banerjee, Secretary-General of PRSI. Chief Guest of the award ceremony was Mr. Debasish Sen, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Technology & Electronics Department, West Bengal.
Sandip Saha, Co-Founder of Innofied said, "For the second time in a row we won this award and it is a reflection of a great team effort." "We hope to win more in the coming years."
There was a series of Digital Marketing Speaker's session followed after the Award ceremony which was equally engaging and helpful to the audience. It was a grand day of celebration for Innofied.
https://youtu.be/
About Innofied
Innofied Solution Pvt. Ltd. was founded in January 2012. Today, it's an award-winning web and mobile app development company headquartered in Kolkata with nationwide recognition and a global presence.
Innofied has won the Engage 2016 Award of Excellence in Mobile App Development, has been one of the Top 10 mobile startups in the prestigious Silicon India Magazine, has secured a position in the 2016 Clutch Top App Developers and is a proud NASSCOM member. The company offers enterprise mobility solutions, cross-platform mobile development, IoT solutions, Augmented Reality solutions, game development, UI/UX design and website development services.
Contact
Moumita Dasgupta
***@innofied.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017