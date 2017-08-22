Engage Digital Award of Excellence 2017 Goes to Innofied for Best Transport App Solution

Featured- image- for- Engage- Digital- Award- 2017

Contact

Moumita Dasgupta

***@innofied.com Moumita Dasgupta

End

-- Innofied Solution Pvt Ltd, a leading web and mobile app development company in Eastern India bags the prestigious Engage Digital Summit Award 2017 for the second time in a row.For the category Mobile Application Development & Use, Innofied emerged as the winner for their transport app solution called AllRideApps.is one of the popular category presented by Public Relations Society of India, Kolkata Chapter. On August 16, they announced us victorious in the above-mentioned category for our unique transport solution. AllRideApps, the home-grown transport app solution platform of Innofied that brought awesome results, popularity, and bagged some great clients in just 10 months, which made it emerge as the winner among other competitors.congratulated the whole team saying, "Yes, we do have our expertise in web and mobile app development, but this award demands how engaging was your business in a short period of time. We proved it and emerged winner among many tough contenders. There were other categories and many winners such as Indus Net Technologies, Interactive Avenue, Max Mobility and a number of other promising and popular IT organizations has been awarded.Held on 18th August 2017 at ITC Sonar, Kolkata, it was a great day and big honor for Innofied to accept this award in person. Swarnendu De and Sandip Saha, Innofied's CEO and co-founders received the award from Nivedita Banerjee, Secretary-General of PRSI. Chief Guest of the award ceremony was Mr. Debasish Sen, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Technology & Electronics Department, West Bengal.said, "There was a series of Digital Marketing Speaker's session followed after the Award ceremony which was equally engaging and helpful to the audience. It was a grand day of celebration for Innofied.Innofied Solution Pvt. Ltd. was founded in January 2012. Today, it's an award-winning web and mobile app development company headquartered in Kolkata with nationwide recognition and a global presence.Innofied has won the Engage 2016 Award of Excellence in Mobile App Development, has been one of the Top 10 mobile startups in the prestigious Silicon India Magazine, has secured a position in the 2016 Clutch Top App Developers and is a proud NASSCOM member. The company offers enterprise mobility solutions, cross-platform mobile development, IoT solutions, Augmented Reality solutions, game development, UI/UX design and website development services.