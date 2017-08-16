News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CustomSoft implemented Mobile Recharge Software for UK based client
CustomSoft is Software Development Company based in India. CustomSoft is working for all international clients like UK, Canada and USA. CustomSoft recently launched Mobile Recharge Software for UK based client.
Mobile Recharge Portal by CustomSoft is a web-based application developed to recharge mobile phones.
The project focuses at providing an easy and reliable platform to recharge mobile of any telecommunication company through online without buying recharge card.
Our online mobile recharge system is beneficial to both the admin and users. Using the online application, the admin can add new operators, tariff plans, offers and update or modify the existing tariff plans. It helps the users in creating their account, and then recharging the mobiles phones at any time.
By using Customized Mobile Recharge Portal the registered users of the system can recharge their prepaid mobile phones from anywhere at any time. The proposed project for recharging mobiles developed to automate the mobile recharging process.
Advantages
• Customer can recharge mobile from anywhere and anytime.
• Easy to get information as per requirement.
• More user friendly
• Maintain history of past as well as present recharges.
• Reduces paperwork.
• Very easy to maintain data and information about data.
Client Testimonial:
Mr. Willson client of CustomSoft expressed satisfaction for Mobile Recharge Software. Mr. Willson said that CustomSoft has provided my Mobile Recharge Software on time. Quality of Software is awesome.
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.
To Contact CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
Visit: http://www.custom-
Email: mailto:info@
To know more about CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
Contact
CustomSoft
***@custom-soft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse