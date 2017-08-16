iFactory a healthcare winner in 2017 Interactive Media Awards Competition

iFactory, a digital and creative agency in Brisbane, has picked up another award for outstanding website development. This time it's for their work on healthcare industry organisation, PresCare.

-- iFactory, an award-winning, full service digital agency in Brisbane, on Tuesday March 7 2017, announced that it has been awarded Outstanding Achievement in Website Development by the Interactive Media Awards™ for its work on the PresCare website. The honour recognises that the project met and surpassed the basic standards of excellence that comprise the web's most professional work. The site was honoured specifically for excellence in Healthcare.The judging consisted of various criteria, including design, usability, innovation in technical features, standards compliance and content. In order to win this award level, the site had to meet strict guidelines in each area — an achievement only a fraction of sites in the IMA competition earn each quarter.Michele Prescott, General Manager Customer Experience of PresCare, said, "Awesome news! Congratulations and thanks to the iFactory team." And Allanna Kelsall, Chief Relationship Officer said, "Thank you to the iFactory team for all your support getting this across the line. Well done all. We are very happy."To view the online award(s) for this site, please visit:To view the iFactory award gallery page:About PresCarePresCare is dedicated to being a compassionate Christian organisation providing services to all in the community. PresCare is a Ministry of the Presbyterian Church of Queensland. We've been helping older Australians live the way they choose since 1929. Following transformation of the Australian Aged Care sector, PresCare continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the sector, re-positioning its brand to recognise the importance of people remaining independent no matter how old they are, and launches its first TV campaign across Qld.About iFactoryAs an award-winning, full service digital agency in Brisbane, iFactory is committed to delivering advanced web solutions that consolidate website design, eCommerce, application development, digital marketing and systems integration.About the Interactive Media AwardsThe Interactive Media Awards recognise the highest standards of excellence in website design and development and honour individuals and organisations for their outstanding achievement. Sponsored by the Interactive Media Council, Inc., a nonprofit organisation of leading web designers, developers, programmers, advertisers and other web-related professionals, the competition seeks to elevate the standards of excellence on the Internet. For more information visit http://www.interactivemediaawards.com.