News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Prove the benefits of owning your own custom branded marquee
Some assets and materials definitely warrant an outright purchase. Businesses that rely on branding for better market penetration or to make a statement.
"Our custom branded marquee business has been one of the biggest success stories within our stable" said the Corporate Communications Officer, "and we are aiming higher with innovation and better appeal". Shedline exports custom branded marquees and manufactures an entire range of products that offer solutions for shelter, shade and events. Gazebos have the potential to attract the attention of visitors to a location. Branded marquees are simple and easy to install offering businesses a powerful visual medium for brand building and recognition.
Competition demands innovative concepts to showcase and sell products or services. Business is all about standing tall among the competition and Shedline offers businesses the opportunity to showcase wares and concepts in style and creating a cue for brand recognition. The Communications Officer shared more insights "Traditionally, customers look at products and tag it to some cue, a visual, an audio or fragrance or taste which then serves as the switch to recall brands. Our branded marquees offer clients the platform to create those switches".
The Shedline stable consists of an impressive array of marquees of various sizes with sidewalls and strong extrusions and components for a classy and elegant platform for businesses to showcase products and services. The strong, robust build, combined with superior finish lend the perfect contrast or theme ideas for businesses to use and leverage for their benefits. Ideal for use in a carnival atmosphere or festivals or as a frontage for sales or distribution of promotional material, the custom branded marquees offer businesses the options of ordering customised solutions to meet specific requirements. Size, height, colour, shape, sidewall configuration;
If you want to buy the custom branded marquee, or any other exclusive range of Marquee s, Contact Shedline. They offer a wide range of products with super-fast delivery services. For further assistance call at 0800 144 155 or email at info@shedline.co.nz. OR http://www.shedline.co.nz/
About the company:
Shedline Instant Marquee supply finest quality Instant Marquees and Gazebos suitable for an extensive range of applications, both domestic and commercial. They offer a wide selection of models sizes and colours. Custom branded marquees are their speciality. They offer super-fast turnaround times from order to delivery. Delivery within New Zealand is freight free.
Media Contact
Shedline Instant Marquees
+64 (0)9 438 6865
***@shedline.co.nz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse