News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
iFactory wins outstanding achievement for Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings
Award-winning Brisbane-based digital and creative agency, iFactory, has picked up yet another award for their work.
The honour, granted by the Interactive Media Awards, recognizes that the project met and surpassed the standards of excellence that comprise the web's most specialised work. The site was honoured specifically for excellence in Automobile. The judging consisted of various criteria, including design, usability, innovation in technical features, standards compliance and content. In order to win this award level, the Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings site had to meet strict guidelines in each area - an achievement only a fraction of sites in the IMA competition earn each year.
To view the online award(s) for this site, please visit http://www.interactivemediaawards.com/
To view the iFactory award gallery page http://www.interactivemediaawards.com/
About Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings
Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings Pty Ltd (TTSPH) is 100% owned by Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) Japan. Operating within seven South Pacific countries with a Brisbane based Head Office support Management team.
The Headquarters Management and support function for the South Pacific Automotive, Marine, Truck, Parts, Service & Accessories divisions located throughout seven South Pacific countries, is based in Brisbane.
As well as global brands such as Toyota, TTSPH South Pacific Holdings Pty Ltd companies are also authorised resellers of Hino and Yamaha quality products, as well as used vehicles, car rentals and petrol stations, enhancing the business model of TTSPH across the South Pacific.
About iFactory
As an award-winning (http://ifactory.com.au/
About the Interactive Media Awards
The Interactive Media Awards (http://www.interactivemediaawards.com./)
Contact
iFactory
***@ifactory.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse