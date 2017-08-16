 
iFactory wins outstanding achievement for Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings

Award-winning Brisbane-based digital and creative agency, iFactory, has picked up yet another award for their work.
 
 
BRISBANE, Australia - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- iFactory was awarded Outstanding Achievement on February 6, 2017 for excellence in the design, development and implementation of the Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings websites  (http://www.toyota.tsusho.com.au) (http://www.toyota.tsusho.com.au/).

The honour, granted by the Interactive Media Awards, recognizes that the project met and surpassed the standards of excellence that comprise the web's most specialised work. The site was honoured specifically for excellence in Automobile. The judging consisted of various criteria, including design, usability, innovation in technical features, standards compliance and content. In order to win this award level, the Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings site had to meet strict guidelines in each area - an achievement only a fraction of sites in the IMA competition earn each year.

To view the online award(s) for this site, please visit http://www.interactivemediaawards.com/winners/certificate.asp?param=763812&cat=1

To view the iFactory award gallery page http://www.interactivemediaawards.com/winners/gallery.asp...

About Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings

Toyota Tsusho South Pacific Holdings Pty Ltd (TTSPH) is 100% owned by Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) Japan. Operating within seven South Pacific countries with a Brisbane based Head Office support Management team.

The Headquarters Management and support function for the South Pacific Automotive, Marine, Truck, Parts, Service & Accessories divisions located throughout seven South Pacific countries, is based in Brisbane.

As well as global brands such as Toyota, TTSPH South Pacific Holdings Pty Ltd companies are also authorised resellers of Hino and Yamaha quality products, as well as used vehicles, car rentals and petrol stations, enhancing the business model of TTSPH across the South Pacific.

About iFactory

As an award-winning (http://ifactory.com.au/tags/awards), full service digital agency in Brisbane, iFactory is committed to delivering advanced web solutions that consolidate website design (http://ifactory.com.au/our-way/website-design), eCommerce (http://ifactory.com.au/technology/e-commerce), digital marketing (http://ifactory.com.au/our-way/digital-marketing) and systems integration (http://ifactory.com.au/our-way/application-development). To succeed in delivering cutting-edge web design, we've made it our mission to delve deeper into evolving technologies (http://ifactory.com.au/front#technology) and consider closely how technologies are changing people's behaviour.

About the Interactive Media Awards

The Interactive Media Awards (http://www.interactivemediaawards.com./) recognise the highest standards of excellence in website design and development and honour individuals and organisations for their outstanding achievement. Sponsored by the Interactive Media Council, Inc., a non-profit organisation of leading web designers, developers, programmers, advertisers and other web-related professionals, the competition seeks to elevate the standards of excellence on the Internet.

Contact
iFactory
***@ifactory.com.au
