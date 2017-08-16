 
Emergence of chocolate as a preferred Gift option in India

ChocoCraft make the best corporate Diwali gifts with printed chocolates. Our gift items are perfect diwali gift for employees since these are customised and contains diwali greetings.
 
 
DWARKA, India - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Gifting has always accompanied any major life event in India. There are gifts for an engagement or a wedding. Guests are given gifts when you celebrate buying a new house or on the birth of a child. However earlier gifting options were restricted to traditional Indian sweets.

These days chocolates are rapidly becoming the more preferred gift option. There are several reasons for the emergence of this trend.

1.       Chocolates have greater acceptability now than they did earlier. Whereas sweets have always been a part of our culture chocolates were earlier perceived as something that we have imbibed from the west. That is no longer the case.

2.       Chocolates have the perception of being more of a modern and trendy gift. It is something new and for that reason it is better received than traditional sweets especially by younger people.

3.       With weather proof packaging option chocolates can be shipped to different parts of the country. Sweets normally do not have a shelf life that long and therefore cannot be shipped easily.

4.       There are a lot of creative packaging solutions that give chocolate the flexibility of being packaged for different occasions.  You can have attractive packaging for chocolates for kids' birthday return gifts (https://www.chococraft.in/collections/birthday-return-gifts), elegant and stylish chocolate boxes for weddings and even stylish chocolate boxes as corporate gifts.

The data on consumption of chocolates also brings out this trend. According to a report in Economic Times, on May 21 2017, India's per capita chocolate consumption is estimated to have grown at 7.8 per cent between 2010 and 2015, according to Mintel, a market research firm. Between 2015 and 2016, India's growth, estimated at 13 per cent, was even more impressive.

India's per capita consumption is miniscule compared to the world's most chocolate-crazy nation, the UK, whose citizens consumed a staggering 8.61 kg on average in 2016. So in India there is still potential for tremendous growth. According to Euromonitor International,  the size of the Indian chocolate confectionary market in 2016 was around Rs 11,260 crore,. The top three players are all multinationals, with Mondelez India (formerly Cadbury India), maker of the popular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, controlling nearly half the market, and Nestle accounting for 13 per cent.

However, the market is now making a shift to a preference for the premium segment with consumers looking for a level of sophistication for the product. A lot of manufacturers have entered the market to cater to this demand of something different. ChocoCraft (https://www.chococraft.in/) is one such concept. They offer chocolates with prints on them in edible ink.  This creative concept has found great acceptance among the corporate sector with logo printed chocolates.

