Emergence of chocolate as a preferred Gift option in India
These days chocolates are rapidly becoming the more preferred gift option. There are several reasons for the emergence of this trend.
1. Chocolates have greater acceptability now than they did earlier. Whereas sweets have always been a part of our culture chocolates were earlier perceived as something that we have imbibed from the west. That is no longer the case.
2. Chocolates have the perception of being more of a modern and trendy gift. It is something new and for that reason it is better received than traditional sweets especially by younger people.
3. With weather proof packaging option chocolates can be shipped to different parts of the country. Sweets normally do not have a shelf life that long and therefore cannot be shipped easily.
The data on consumption of chocolates also brings out this trend. According to a report in Economic Times, on May 21 2017, India's per capita chocolate consumption is estimated to have grown at 7.8 per cent between 2010 and 2015, according to Mintel, a market research firm. Between 2015 and 2016, India's growth, estimated at 13 per cent, was even more impressive.
India's per capita consumption is miniscule compared to the world's most chocolate-crazy nation, the UK, whose citizens consumed a staggering 8.61 kg on average in 2016. So in India there is still potential for tremendous growth. According to Euromonitor International, the size of the Indian chocolate confectionary market in 2016 was around Rs 11,260 crore,. The top three players are all multinationals, with Mondelez India (formerly Cadbury India), maker of the popular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, controlling nearly half the market, and Nestle accounting for 13 per cent.
