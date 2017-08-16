AWS founder welcomes Sam Koranias as new planner to the practice as growth plans gain momentum

Contact

Australian Wealth Solutions (AWS) founder and principal Sam Zervides has announced Sam Koranias has been appointed an authorised representative of the Melbourne headquartered financial services practice as the growth plans for the business gain momentum.Commenting further on the announcement, Sam Zervides said Sam Koranias joined the practice in 2013 after completing his Bachelor of Business majoring in Financial Planning, initially in an administrative role before quickly progressing to paraplanner.Sam's passion for financial services and many outstanding attributes, especially his excellent interpersonal and people skills saw him setting his sights on an advice focussed career as a planner said Sam Zervides."Basically, he had the essentials needed to be a successful adviser in the modern era – young, ambitious, technology / social media savvy, university graduate and a commitment to ongoing personal and professional growth. In summary, the ideal attitude and cultural fit for AWS", affirmed Sam Zervides.Since joining AWS, Sam was mentored and coached by Sam Zervides as part of a development pathway that included obtaining his Diploma of Financial Planning culminating in his appointment as authorised representative last month.A number of long term career goals (including life – work balance) have also been set and Sam Koranias has quickly immersed himself in the role. Sam is also working with fellow AWS staff to introduce and manage a number of marketing and CRM initiatives that will extensively use technology and social media to connect, educate, inform and communicate with clients, COIs and alliance partners."The need for advice has never been greater and as the next generation of financial planners, I see an exciting future ahead for the profession and advice sector", said Sam Koranias."There is no doubt that there will be challenges – but I've grown up in an era filled with rapid advances in technology, constant change and an acceptance that ongoing academic study will be the norm throughout my career"."In particular, I envisage technology and new developments in communication mediums will facilitate the removal of many administrative / compliance barriers. This will enable much closer personal and productive engagement and relationships with clients and accountant, legal, broker and real estate alliance partners".AWS has established in 2004 by Sam Zervides as a boutique financial planning firm committed to providing the highest levels of personalised financial planning solutions and service to businesses and individuals.Over the years, the practice has grown steadily and today has a highly regarded presence and reputation in the local south eastern suburban community. Recently, AWS relocated its office to larger modern premises to accommodate business growth plans and staff administrative needs.Sam Zervides continued, "I am very bullish about the future prospects for AWS, hence the appointment of Sam Koranias, the new larger premises and focus on planner strength and support staff growth."Our success and longevity of the business will be achieved by having high quality people with a commitment to the highest standards of client service. The cultural fit within AWS and people with a passion to put clients first will continue to be the priority".Sam Zervides also confirmed that he planned to continue to identify special individuals with potential to succeed as planners and the process of bringing them into the practice to learn their skills from the ground up had great merit.Sam Koranias concluded, "The need for professional financial advice has never been greater and I am looking forward with great excitement to my future and career as a planner and the opportunity to assist and empower clients to realise their aspirations for retirement, wealth creation and lifestyle / family protection".