Hong Kong, China - SGI Partners Breaks Ground With Chinese In Yunnan Joint Venture

Contact: Gina Vaswani

Contact: Gina Vaswani

-- On a spring day in China's Yunnan province Lars Magnusen, chief executive officer of Hong Kong based Sino Green Investment Partners seals a ground breaking JV partnership to collaborate with mainland producer Yunnan Earth Group to develop and operate a multi-million ton phosphate mine coming on line in the 4th quarter 2017.SGI Partner's COO John Faulkner said that ultimately "the United Nations forecast the world population will be 9 billion by 2030, that's a lot of mouths to feed. Cities are expanding around the world, there's a trend of people piling in which leaves less and less farmland. If you factor in soil erosion, desertification, climate change and so on it all limits the supply of available arable land even more.""You add all this together and it means we've got an ever rising demand coming from more and more people needing grains, crops, livestock feed and so forth and at the same time a shrinking supply because there's less and less suitable land to cultivate."The Goldenharvest North#2 (GHN#2) JV enjoys numerous benefits;· A notably established 16 year history in the Goldenharvest North deposit, part of the illustrious Heavenlytriangle formation in Jiangchuan, Huaning and Chengjiang, Yunnan province.· GHN#2s' rigorous evaluation demonstrates it will produce an approximate 700,000 tpa of concentrate over a 10 year period.· By leveraging local labor, deploying modern production techniques and initiatives, in-line management and compressing margins the project will operate at some of the most competitive levels industry-wide."We are convinced of the long-term value creation for stakeholders and partners in phosphate assets. It's an often over-looked yet integral fertilizer commodity." stated Lars Magnusen."Any way you cut it a lot more fertilizer is going to needed to increase crop yields throughout the food chain. Over the next few years we fully expect to see phosrock prices go up on shortage concerns, when a crunch point in the supply demand imbalance becomes clear to the masses."SGI Partners was originally founded as a natural resources consultancy. Our business has matured into a significant stakeholder and proprietary platform for the financing of modern energy and mineral & metallurgical mining joint ventures throughout Greater China and the Asia-Pacific region. Our strong regional roots complement an evolved, progressive and synergized approach to sustainability and twenty first century management techniques, providing local partner companies with expertise and insight into vital aspects of today's raw materials exploration and development.Contact the author at www.sinogreenpartners.com to construct communication.