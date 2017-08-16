"Broadway and Beyond" Gives Hit Performance at the Scientology Information Center Celebrating Summer

On Saturday August 19th, at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater, Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey, the singing duo, "Broadway and Beyond," performed their end of summer concert to a packed house.

Tom Godfrey & Joanie Sigal, Broadway and Beyond performing their summer concert

Contact

Amber Skjelset

***@cos.flag.org Amber Skjelset

End

-- Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey have performed together as Broadway and Beyond for a little over two decades. Their music involves comedic timing and dramatic presentation. While their roots are in Broadway, they cover a span of musical genres from pop, to jazz, to blues, and country standards."I really love the interactions between the two of them. They are very entertaining"said one guest remarking on their playful banter and charm performing together. As they said, 'We're like an old married couple, except we're married to other people.'"Sigal and Godfrey performed songs from Fiddler on the Roof, Gigi, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Annie Get Your Gun performing a song as a showdown of talent and wit. The crowd was raised to their feet several times throughout the concert and at its close, guests demanded an encore from the dynamic duo, which was "Spectacular!""This was such a professional presentation,"said one guest."We are so lucky to be blessed with these performers of this quality. One guest who had never heard Broadway and Beyond before said, "Wow! I was pleasantly surprised! They have beautiful, beautiful clear voices that blend so well!"After the concert, guests mingled enjoyed refreshments and, engaged with the performers.The next performance at the Scientology Information Center will be on Saturday August 26where Joanie Sigal, the multi-talented performer will return with her theater troupe, The L. Ron Hubbard Golden Age Theater. They will perform an old-time radio show reading of one of Mr. Hubbard's fiction stories, a western-comedy called,(a small riding whip).For more information about the event or the Scientology Information Center please contact, Ms. Amber Skjelset, at 727-467-6966 or email her at amber@cos.flag.org.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey of Broadway and Beyond performing to a packed house at their summer concert on August 19at the Scientology Information Center.