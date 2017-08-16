News By Tag
John M. Peterson, Attorney, Neville Peterson LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About John M. Peterson
John Peterson has practiced international trade and Customs law since 1977, and has enjoyed every minute of it. His practice embraces all phases of trade law, from counseling and import planning, to representation of clients before government agencies, and litigation in United States and foreign courts. Each new engagement allows him to learn about different industries, products, technologies and people. Whether the practice of law takes him to a high rise office tower in Asia, a factory on a Caribbean Island, or the control room of the Trans-Alaska pipeline, he relishes the opportunity to help clients solve problems and improve their operation.
John regularly represents foreign and domestic clients before United States Customs and Border Protection, the United States International Trade Commission, the United States Department of Commerce, the Foreign Trade Zones Board the Office of United States Trade Representative, the Bureau of Industry and Security, and the Departments of State and Treasury. He also assists clients with issues arising before foreign Customs authorities and international organizations, including the World Trade Organization and the World Customs Organization.
About Neville Peterson LLP
Neville Peterson LLP is a law firm concentrating in international and domestic trade regulation matters. For more than 25 years, the firm has provided legal counsel and representation to foreign and domestic corporations and industries, governments, Customhouse brokers, freight forwarders, carriers and individuals in the areas of international trade, Customs law, export controls, intellectual property, antitrust, shipping, product safety, and related Federal regulatory disciplines.
The firm's practice spans administrative representation, litigation and counseling before United States and foreign agencies, courts and international organizations.
Event Synopsis:
Antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) are unpredictable and require years for the assessment of final duties. As a result, importers are confronted with complex and increasing level of risk which, if not properly addressed, will result to significant duty and penalty payments that could negatively impact the importation activity.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will help companies and their counsel understand the risk associated with importing goods subject to AD/CVD duties. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the recent updates on the laws on US AD/CVD as well as courts' treatment to AD/CVD cases. Speakers will also offer best practices for import compliance.
Key topics include:
- AD/CVD Basics
- Regulatory and Legislative Updates
- Heightened Collection and Enforcement Activities
- Common Risks and Pitfalls
- Managing Compliance
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
