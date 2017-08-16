New Delightime Party Lights Now Available on Amazon

 
August 2017
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the recent launch of the new Delightime Strobe Light in the market, G&H Global LLC has just announced the release of the said product on the largest online retail company in the world: Amazon.com.

"We are thrilled to announce that our newest offering is now available through Amazon," said G&H Global's head of marketing, Tom Huston, during a brief interview. "For years, we have trusted their services and we will continue to do so, seeing that their platform and system have worked well for us." Huston further explained, "and considering their reach and customers, it is perfect to market our products."

The company's newest offering, which will be available on Amazon immediately following their announcement, is a LED strobe light that comes with its own remote control. It is smaller and more portable compared to big and bulky disco lights but can project the same colorful and fun dancing lights.

The said Delightime light is designed to be convenient for its users. It is easy to set up, and is simple to operate. Aside from having an easy-to-use remote control, included in each package is a detachable stand, allowing the option to mount on walls or the ceiling. It can be used for birthdays, weddings, DJ lighting, stage light, mood lighting, or as a kid's toy.

Huston also mentioned their new party light's quality, saying it is "superior", with its long working life which can reach up to 200,000 hours, plus its amazing silent motor installed in each unit. He then said, "we invite everyone to try our new Delightime strobe lighting and get the chance to have a better party experience."

Delightime products are exclusively available on Amazon.com, and interested customers may simply click on the "Add to Cart" button here. (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Party-Lights-Compatible...)

